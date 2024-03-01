Clean-up begins in tornado-decimated communities in Ohio

The Daily Beast

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ReutersAn arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to h