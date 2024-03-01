Clean-up begins in tornado-decimated communities in Ohio
Matthew 25 Ministries was among the immediate aid response to Ohio communities battered by tornadoes Wednesday
Matthew 25 Ministries was among the immediate aid response to Ohio communities battered by tornadoes Wednesday
Public indecency in France is punishable by one year in prison or a hefty fine
The Republican senator from Utah didn't dance around this one.
An anonymous courtier says recent royal drama is not a crisis "yet," but spoke of situation with "distinct discomfort."
"I told them I would not be sharing it because it was created by my family, not theirs."
One commenter said, "What we have here is a conditional gift, which is not a gift at all. You are using your generosity to control your parents' actions."
The 38-year-old Alberta native and former "Bachelorette" star spoke candidly about her struggles with her libido.
The group that hacked the Atlanta-area government websites claims it has Trump documents that could affect the 2024 presidential election.
"We did that to see who was talking," Goldberg said, nodding to Joy Behar at the Hot Topics table.
Tim Wakefield, who died Oct. 1, predeceased his wife after his battle with brain cancer.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ReutersAn arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to h
Kensington Palace said they were "very clear from the outset" about the Princess of Wales' recovery timeline
The mental hurdle of being overqualified can leave one in a difficult financial position.
Tell us what people need to STOP doing at restaurants.
Nicola Peltz shared a lingerie selfie, sparking speculation she'll be on the runway for Victoria Beckham this Friday - see photos
CNNA CNN panel had a lively debate while discussing the number of “uncommitted” votes in Tuesday’s Michigan Democratic primary, with Anderson Cooper at one point saying that “we don’t need to debate the issue” as it relates to President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.Nina Turner, the co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, reacted to the early results indicating a high number of votes for “uncommitted,” which was part of an effort to express dissatisfaction wit
The 29-year-old was huge for the Chiefs in the playoffs during their last two Super Bowl runs.
Scientists discovered the speckled animal digging burrows in the sand.
The collection had nary a bra in sight. Read our review of Saint Laurent’s fall/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week.
Attempts to hire a hearse to take the body of Alexey Navalny body to his funeral have been thwarted by unknown people, the Russian opposition leader’s team said Thursday.
Sweden's impending membership of the NATO alliance poses massive new challenges to Russia in its bid to dominate its old Baltic territories.