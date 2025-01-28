Dozens unable to return home after severe floods

Communities across Somerset have been affected by floodwater [BBC]

Dozens of residents are not yet able to return home after a major incident was declared in Somerset due to severe flooding.

A clean-up is under way after the floods caused by Storm Herminia forced 100 people to be evacuated on Monday, in Ilminster, Chard and South Petherton, as a precaution.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in force across the region until 10:00 GMT.

Among those affected in Chard was bridal shop owner Jean Pas, who said flood water ruined 200 of her dresses.

"This is the second time it's happened but it is worse this time than it was before," she said.

"There was mud everywhere. All of my stock is ruined."

Somerset Council opened two emergency rest centres, one in Ilminster and one in Chard.

The clean-up operation is under way after Storm Herminia floods left behind mud and debris [BBC]

There are five flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, in place for Somerset, 12 for Wiltshire, two for Gloucestershire and two for Bristol, said the Environment Agency.

Councillor Jason Baker said the Guildhall, Chard's town hall, was overwhelmed with donations after it was opened as a place of refuge.

"It was really nice to see the community pulling together for those who were really struggling," he said.

Council leader Bill Revans said it was "still responding to the incident", and he was "mindful of further rain forecast over the next 24 hours".

"Please look out for your neighbours, don't drive through floodwater, and always call 999 if you believe there is serious risk to life due to flooding," he said.

A multi-agency response will be maintained until further notice, the council said.

Somerset Council declared a major incident on Monday and evacuated more than 100 people from their homes [BBC]

Ian Withers, from the Environment Agency, said there was "a huge amount of water" in the rivers and the systems.

"It's impossible to predict where intense showers fall," he said

"So the message for us, our partners and communities is to think we could be the victims of this type of rain, and with climate change, that is more likely to happen, so we need to make our homes, businesses or travel plans more resilient.

"We remain busy. This rain is continuing for most of today, but it is a little bit drier looking ahead."

Freezing temperatures are forecast for Tuesday and further rain is forecast for Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

