Clean water has returned to Asheville, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A boil water advisory for more than 100,000 residents in western North Carolina has been lifted after the remnants of Hurricane Helene destroyed much of the region's water distribution facilities nearly two months ago.

Water resources lab staff completed sampling the distribution system over the weekend, and results showed that the water supply is "free from contaminants," according to the city of Asheville. During a Monday news conference, Asheville Water Resources spokesperson Clay Chandler said the water was tested for multiple types of bacteria as part of regular testing, which indicated that the distribution system was now clean.

The city lifted its boil water notice for all customers by 11 a.m., local time, Monday. But Chandler advised some customers with plumbing installed before 1988 to continue to run taps for 30 to 120 seconds or "until you feel that temperature change" before consuming.

"Water resources lab staff finished sampling the distribution system early Sunday morning. Those samples incubated for 18 hours and we got the results back this morning," Chandler said during the news conference. "They were all clear of E. Coli and coliform, which will allow Water Resources to lift the boil water notice."

As a result of lifting the advisory, customers may resume "normal usage" of city water, Chandler said. The tests indicated that treated water replaced previously turbid, dirty water.

The lift marks the first time that Asheville residents will be able to consume water straight from the tap since Helene hit swept through western North Carolina on Sept. 27. The tropical storm brought historic flooding and catastrophic devastation, including severely damaging Asheville's water system — which feeds not only the city of Asheville but also Buncombe County and the northern portion of Henderson County.

Asheville residents can now use tap water for consumption, hygiene

The damage to the 355-acre North Fork Reservoir, just a few miles northeast of the Blue Ridge Mountain town, had initially prevented staff from distributing water to the city. The reservoir feeds 80% of the city's customers.

For over two weeks, much of Asheville went without accessible non-potable water. The city's water system saw the return of water in mid-October after major efforts to replace main lines were taken by the city, though water could only be used for non-consumption and non-hygiene reasons.

Now, the taps will flow clean. Intense treatment has reduced the turbidity of the water to regular levels when it flows out of the North Fork facility, Chandler said.

"Normal use for consumption and hygiene may resume," Chandler said, noting that due to an expected increase in consumption, they encourage customers to avoid activities like long showers or filling bathtubs.

The city is also helping residents test for lead piping as they couldn't treat raw reservoir water with zinc orthophosphate, which provides corrosion control in pipes, for over two weeks after the storm. Chandler said the city has resumed corrosion control treatment.

Tests taken on Nov. 8 showed that the water in several city schools contained lead due to privately owned pipes and a temporary lack of corrosion control post-Helene. The city and Buncombe County reported that the water had not been consumed and that the county is taking regular measures to test the water.

Water distribution, laundry, and showers continue at community care stations across the county, which will be in place for the "foreseeable future," Buncombe County announced on Monday.

Western North Carolina recovering from Helene

Thousands of residents have been left grappling with the fallout from Helene's historic flooding, high winds, and record rainfall. Homes and businesses were left without power for weeks.

On Tuesday, the state's death toll rose to 103, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The majority of deaths were reported in western North Carolina, which Helene hit particularly hard and caused torrential flooding and devastating landslides.

While the full cost of the devastation remains to be seen, North Carolina’s Office of State Budget and Management (OSBM) estimates the state faces $53 billion in damages and needs following the storm.

The tens of billions of dollars are needed to recover housing and businesses, utilities and natural resources, infrastructure, and agriculture damaged or devastated by flooding, landslides, wind, and fallen trees. The estimated cost also accounts for damages to government, property and revenue, education, health and human services, and tribal and federal lands.

Almost 400 commercial buildings in Buncombe County were destroyed or significantly damaged in Helene, including buildings that housed multiple tenants, according to Clark Duncan, the executive director of the Economic Development Coalition of Asheville-Buncombe County. Businesses not physically destroyed by the storm were hurt by the area's water system's closure.

Restaurants, hotels, and lodging establishments still standing have either been unable to afford to reopen or were investing significant resources in a water broker that delivers water by tanker or cistern, Duncan said.

Across the state, Helene damaged or destroyed more than 100,000 homes, according to OSBM. State officials estimate housing damages will cost more than $14.7 billion.

State-wide, it's estimated Helene will cost $16 billion in damage to the economy, not including the farming and fishing industries and government.

Contributing: Sarah Honosky and Jacob Biba, Asheville Citizen Times; Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY

