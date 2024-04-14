Cleanup Begins: 33 Apartments Burned in Brookside Fire

Associated Press

A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother's car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing Aiden Leos in May 2021 while the boy was on his way to kindergarten, the district attorney's office said in a statement. Eriz was convicted by a jury in January of second-degree murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.