Cleanup Begins: 33 Apartments Burned in Brookside Fire
Cleanup Begins: 33 Apartments Burned in Brookside Fire
Cleanup Begins: 33 Apartments Burned in Brookside Fire
Iran's drone attack on Israel and the knife attack in Australia feature on Sunday's front pages.
Police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping center before he was fatally shot by a police officer. New South Wales Police said Sunday that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
She will be deported after prison, officials say.
A 6-year-old and 8-year-old were left in the apartment for days, Texas cops said.
The Washington man has pleaded guilty and could get up to 10 years in federal prison, feds say.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKherson was the first major city to fall to Russian forces in the days after President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale operation in Ukraine began. Few people had time to flee before the city fell to the Russians, including members of Kherson’s government, who remained trapped under occupation with a target on their backs.Now, Kherson is once again a frontline town where attacks happen most days. With no new aid from the U.S. and a low su
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," said Tyler Boebert, who's facing multiple criminal charges.
On Friday, April 5, Kelley was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations
A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother's car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing Aiden Leos in May 2021 while the boy was on his way to kindergarten, the district attorney's office said in a statement. Eriz was convicted by a jury in January of second-degree murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.
"Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. ... Knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today."
BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen 18-wheeler though the front a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver’s license had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday. The intentional crash into the single-story brick building off a highway in Brenham, a rural town outside of Houston, littered debris in the parking lot and left a gaping hole in the entrance. The crash damaged the front of the red semitrailer
The City of Toronto is working to clean up hundreds of tires illegally dumped on public land near Mimico Creek in Etobicoke.The tires, scattered and stacked under the Skyway Avenue bridge, have been there for months, according to Roy Chan, general manager of the nearby Royal Woodbine Golf Club.Chan said his employees alerted the city to the tires in February, but the number of them has grown since. Miriam Diamond, a professor at the University of Toronto's school of the environment, said illegal
“A lot of times in criminal law, you play for the fumble,” says William J. Brennan, who represented the Trump Organization in the fraud case before the same New York judge as the hush money case. “If you get one juror is a holdout that hung jury can really be a game changer…..but I think it’s tougher when the defendant is this particular defendant and it’s just the island of Manhattan that provides the potential jury pool.”
A group of squatters locked themselves inside the hotel and gastropub on Wednesday and have since boarded up the windows.
Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, was on her way to see family when a witness filmed her being kidnapped at gunpoint.
Friends of Ash Good told a local Australian outlet that she was a “beautiful human” and the “world’s best mom”
A Calgary lawyer who represented women who were sexually harassed and abused by RCMP officers has been charged with sexual assault, public indecency and harassment, CBC News has learned.Patrick Higgerty, 66, who also served in Alberta as a justice of the peace, has two upcoming trials scheduled for 2024."It's a complicated matter given his antecedents and will require a lot of prep and research," said Higgerty's lawyer Alain Hepner in a short statement. A timelineThe alleged sexual assaults took
Patrick Clancy has already raised nearly $50,000 for the Boston Children's Hospital in advance of the April 15 race
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a former chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) as their investigation into the service brings forward more counts against current and former members of the force. Sylvie Hauth has been charged with: Obstruction of a public officer or peace officer. Breach of trust by a public officer. Two counts of obstruction of justice. Hauth was suspended in 2022 after the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) brought misconduct charges against her under the