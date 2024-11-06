Cleanup Continues in Valencia After Devastating Floods

Emergency services continued cleanup efforts in Aldaia, Spain, on the outskirts of Valencia, after deadly flooding that killed at least 217 people the previous week.

Emergency services said that they were carrying out “street cleaning, sewer unblocking and garage pumping” in Aldaia, in collaboration with local authorities and organizations.

Footage released by the emergency services shows teams cleaning away mud left behind by the flooding. Credit: 112 Castilla y Leon via Storyful