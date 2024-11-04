Clear and chilly overnight, then record-warmth again mid-week across south-central Pennsylvania
Clear and chilly overnight, then record-warmth again mid-week across south-central Pennsylvania
Clear and chilly overnight, then record-warmth again mid-week across south-central Pennsylvania
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
"I can't live in a flood zone where you are constantly having to move out for six or seven months."
Gulf Coast residents are urged to be aware of a system expected to become a tropical storm and possibly a hurricane.
Several lakes emerged in the Sahara desert after an extratropical cyclone blasted the region. Experts say these new lakes could last for a year or more!
MIAMI (AP) — A weather system in the south-central Caribbean is expected to develop and strengthen this week, prompting a tropical storm warning for Jamaica and a hurricane watch for the Cayman Islands to be issued Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
The U.S. Department of the Interior on Saturday informed social-media followers that National Bison Day is a time to “celebrate this majestic symbol of strength and resilience.” With that in mind, below is an
The tropics aren't quieting down just yet as we track two systems, with a possible third disturbance waiting in line, to kick off the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season
That and more in this week’s weather forecast.
The tropics are not quieting down just yet as we track two systems. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
With Subtropical Storm Patty churning in the North Atlantic and a soon-to-be Rafael next in line for development, we take a look at the current scenario in the tropics in the final month of the hurricane season
CHIVA, Spain. (AP) — Mud cakes her boots, splatters her leggings and the gloves holding her broom. Brown specks freckle her cheeks.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will on Monday unveil the details of its long-awaited plan to cap emissions of greenhouse gases from the oil and gas sector, an idea that the energy industry and some provinces strongly oppose. The Liberal government wants the energy industry - Canada's highest-polluting sector - to cut emissions to 137 million metric tons, 37% below 2022 levels, by 2030. The proposals will bring in a cap-and-trade system that recognizes better-performing companies and gives higher-polluting firms an incentive to invest in pollution-cutting projects, said Hermine Landry, a spokeswoman for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
PAIPORTA, Spain (AP) — The pictures of the smiling toddlers on the wall somehow survived.
As the price of fuel soared in Ethiopia earlier this year, Dereje Hailu decided to buy an electric car. That aligned with the government's new efforts to phase out gas-powered vehicles. But months later, he is questioning whether it was the right decision.
Some of the biggest Chinese-owned solar factories in Vietnam are cutting production and laying off workers, spurred on by the expansion of U.S. trade tariffs targeting it and three other Southeast Asian countries. Meanwhile, in nearby Indonesia and Laos, a slew of new Chinese-owned solar plants are popping up, out of the reach of Washington's trade protections. Chinese solar firms have repeatedly shrunk output in existing hubs while building new factories in other countries, allowing them to sidestep tariffs and dominate the U.S. and global markets despite successive waves of U.S. tariffs over more than a decade designed to rein them in.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says strong winds and heavy rain are expected overnight and into Monday for British Columbia's south coast.
Bison herd unaffected by Rush wildfire
STORY: Four days after torrential rains swept the eastern region of Valencia and the death toll from Spain's deadliest flash floods continues to rise.And with dozens of people still unaccounted for, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that it will likely increase further.“The situation we are living in is tragic. It is dramatic. We are almost certainly talking about the most serious flooding our continent has seen so far this century. And I am aware that the response that is being given is not enough."Sanchez said the number of people killed has now passed 209.That was the number killed in floods in Romania in 1970.Spain's tragedy is now Europe's worst flood-related disaster since at least 500 people died in Portugal in 1967.Meanwhile, volunteers flocked to Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences center for the first coordinated clean-up organized by regional authorities. The venue has been turned into the nerve center for the operation.The storm triggered a new weather alert in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and Valencia, where rains are expected to continue during the weekend.Scientists say extreme weather events are becoming more frequent in Europe, and elsewhere, due to climate change. Meteorologists think the warming of the Mediterranean, which increases water evaporation, plays a key role in making torrential rains more severe.
LONDON (AP) — Holding signs with slogans including “stop the plop” and “species not feces,” thousands of people marched in London on Sunday to demand a cleanup of Britain’s sewage-clogged waterways.
National Hurricane Center now tracking Invest 97-L in Caribbean