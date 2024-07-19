Clear Creek County grassland fire prompts evacuations Friday

KMGH - Denver Scripps

A Lookout Alert was issued to people who need to evacuate, said Clear Creek County. As of 3:50 p.m., the fire was reported on a ridge and a helicopter was performing a water dump on the fire, according to Clear Creek County.

