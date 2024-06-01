Clear Lake’s green algae is visible from space, NASA photo shows. It's also beneficial

A NASA satellite captured a view of California’s largest freshwater lake appearing emerald green earlier this month. The striking image of Clear Lake from May 15 showed the effects of a spring algal bloom. Water researchers are used to it. Angela De Palma-Dow works for the water resources department of Lake County and for the watershed protection district. She also answers questions about the lake in her “Lady of the Lake” column for the Lake County News. De Palma-Dow said she’s been getting calls about the NASA photo and explained that green algae is important to the ecosystem and helps support the lake's world-class fishing status. Learn more: https://www.kcra.com/article/clear-lakes-green-algae-is-visible-from-space-nasa-photo-shows-its-also-beneficial/60966158