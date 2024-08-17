New Clear Lake Trail expansion opens in West Palm Beach
New Clear Lake Trail expansion opens in West Palm Beach
New Clear Lake Trail expansion opens in West Palm Beach
COQUITLAM, B.C. — RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., say an injured bear had to be put down after officers discovered that residents had been feeding it.
Equipped with only 19 pounds of gear, 89-year-old Bing Olbum set off on what he intended to be a five-day hiking trip.
Last Sunday morning, as L.A. County lifeguards planned to tow a 51-foot fin whale carcass 20-plus miles offshore, Keith Poe was in intercept mode. Poe, who tags and photographs great white sharks for scientific research, had hoped to be on site when the carcass was cut loose…
Beware the risk for large hail in the stronger storms that pop up on Saturday and Sunday
MONTREAL — Nearly 150,000 Montreal homes were put under a boil water advisory on Friday after a broken water main erupted into a "geyser" that transformed streets into streams, paralyzed traffic and forced people to evacuate from flooded buildings.
A rarely seen deep sea fish resembling a serpent was found floating dead on the ocean surface off the San Diego coast and was brought ashore for study, marine experts said.
The Belfast City Council says it has launched an investigation at Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland after a worker allegedly became locked in a lion enclosure earlier this month, with lions inside. Two staff workers – one who was working in a training capacity and one who was more experienced – are reported to have entered the lion enclosure last week to attend to the big cats, the Belfast Telegraph reported, citing a source familiar with the incident. The more experienced staff member is then reported to have left the paddock, leaving the gate locked and his colleague in the enclosure with the pride of lions with no means of escape.
A break in a major underground water main near Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge has sent water gushing down streets and inside homes. Canadian Press reporter Morgan Lowrie says the flooding led to the evacuation of nearby buildings and a boil-water advisory for about 150,000 homes. (Aug. 16, 2024)
Isolated storms persist into Friday for portions of Western Canada with the main threat being heavy rain. A low pressure system is likely to stall over Southern Alberta bringing widely isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Ernesto began to pound Bermuda late Friday with heavy winds and rain after officials in the tiny British territory in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean opened shelters and closed government offices.
TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of people in northern Japan were ordered to evacuate Friday because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from a powerful typhoon approaching in the Pacific Ocean.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
A group kayakers and snorkelers off of La Jolla, California encountered the rare deep-sea fish. According to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, there have only been 20 sightings of the oarfish on California shores since 1901.
Here’s the latest on Category 2 Hurricane Ernesto
A broken water main spewed out huge amounts of water and caused street flooding near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday morning, August 16.This drone footage shows the broken water main flooding Rene-Levesque Boulevard, De Lorimier Avenue, and other streets in the city’s Sainte-Marie neighborhood.In a 12 pm post on Facebook, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said teams had the leak under control and were pumping water from the basements of flooded buildings.A large section of the neighborhood remained closed to traffic as authorities responded. Credit: Francois Demontagne via Storyful
Hurricane Ernesto is slowly developing an inner core, which should allow it to continue intensifying as it moves to the north, away from the Caribbean.
The shortages are likely the result of Russia's own strikes on utility infrastructure and have been made worse by high temperatures in Ukraine.
HALIFAX — Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track "well south" of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
STORY: :: A ruptured water pipe turnsMontreal streets into gushing rivers:: August 16, 2024:: Montreal, Canada:: Valerie Plante, Montreal Mayor"The good news is that now it's under control. Of course, we will have to repair the pipeline, the water pipe, of course. But as you can see, we don't have this amount of water that we had this morning, so this is a good news. And also the other good news, mostly for citizens, is that Fonctionnaires de la Ville de Montreal (local city department) and the firefighters are already pumping water out of the different basins."The burst water pipe reportedly started just before 6am local time (10am GMT), closing down major roads and washing out the city's morning commute.According to reports, some 100 homes were flooded and power turned off in parts of Montreal, affecting some 12,000 people.Authorities have turned off water to the burst pipe and have begun dredging up flooded streets. Officials report the situation is now under control.
A farmer in Idaho rushed to save crops as wildfires burned in northern Idaho on Thursday, July 25, a local told Storyful.Video captured by local resident Megan Brocke shows a farmer creating a firebreak in a wheat field in Lenore, Idaho, in late July, Brocke said, as the Gwen and Texas fires burned nearby.According to Purdue University, disking, or tilling to expose bare mineral soil, is an effective way to create a firebreak to protect crops.The Gwen and Texas wildfires in northern Idaho are nearly 100 percent contained but left several homes and businesses damaged, a local news outlet said. Credit: Megan Brocke via Storyful