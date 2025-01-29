Clear roads kick off the Wednesday morning commute in the Des Moines metro

CBC

The Progressive Conservative government has announced $1.4 billion in new funding for an action plan to connect two million more people in Ontario with a primary care provider, just days before an early provincial election is set to be triggered. The funding will help a team led by former federal health minister Dr. Jane Philpott implement its plan to create and/or expand 305 primary care teams throughout the province, which the government says will connect 300,000 more people to primary care th