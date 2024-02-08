Clearing Skies For California
Showers will be ending tonight with cool and dry weather for the next few days.
Southern California has experienced deadly flooding in recent days. So, where is the rain and energy going next? Well, Canada.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine Corps helicopter that had been missing with five troops aboard as an historic storm continued drenching California was found Wednesday morning in a mountainous area outside San Diego. The aircraft was located just after 9 a.m. by civil authorities near the mountain community of Pine Valley, about a 45-mile (72-kilometer) drive from San Diego but rescue crews said snowy conditions were making access challenging on the ground. They were “using ground and aviation assets t
Over 100,000 customers remain without power in California Tuesday morning as a powerful storm continues to batter the state.
The heaviest snow from a multi-day, historical event is now done with the Maritimes, allowing for cleanup efforts to begin. Attention turns to Newfoundland on Tuesday for what's left of the epic snowstorm
HALIFAX — The mayor of Cape Breton's largest municipality says she wept Tuesday night when a huge snowplow rumbled down her street in Sydney, N.S., where she had been trapped with her family since a weekend storm dumped 150 centimetres of snow on the community. "My three-year-old ... was so excited," Amanda McDougall said in an interview Wednesday, recalling the arrival of the plow. "It was palpable in the air how happy we all were." McDougall said her top priority as mayor of the Cape Breton Re
Heavy snow pummeled coastal areas of Nova Scotia in Canada over the weekend as a strong low-pressure system stalled just off the Canadian Maritimes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When rainstorms like this week’s powerful atmospheric river hit California, the earth begins to move. Water rushing down mountains and hills picks up soil and vegetation, as well as boulders, trees and cars that can become battering rams. In the blink of an eye, property is damaged or destroyed and lives are put at risk. Commonly called mudslides, these dangerous torrents are usually referred to by geologists and first responders as debris flows, which the U.S. Geological Surv
Bald eagle mother Jackie braved the atmospheric river and kept her eggs warm through tropical storm-force winds, relentless rain then snow.
The storm fed off of unusually warm waters as it grew. It also reached "bomb cyclone" status as it neared California.
Jesus Barron answered his wife's panicked phone call warning him that a mudslide was smashing into their bedroom in the hills of eastern Los Angeles County. Wendy Barron escaped their Hacienda Heights home during Tuesday's historic downpours in Southern California, but it was seriously damaged when mud flowed down the hillside and blasted through the two retaining walls the family built when they moved in seven years ago. “It’s not enough to stop Mother Nature, of course," Jesus Barron said.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the wettest storms in Southern California history unleashed more than 300 mudslides in the Los Angeles area after dumping more than half of the city's seasonal rainfall in just two days, and officials warned Tuesday that the threat hadn't passed yet. The storm continued to pose new hazards Tuesday, with the National Weather Service issuing a rare tornado warning for inland parts of San Diego County until 12:15 p.m., including cities Chula Vista and National City, south
A vacationer woke up to chairs, couch cushions and branches scattered across his resort in Mexico on Tuesday, February 6, after severe weather hit the Yucatan Peninsula.Video from Nick J Frank shows the rough scene from the “morning after” the storm lashed his beach resort in Isla Holbox, on the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. “Still no water or power,” Frank wrote in a post to X. “We’re going to try and get to the ferry on the other side of the island and leave. But the streets are flooded and it looks like we’ll have to wade through waist-high water.”The storm knocked out power for some in the region and downed trees and electricity poles, according to local reports.The cold front is expected to continue to bring rain, gusty winds, and large waves to the area, Mexico weather officials said on Tuesday. Credit: Nick J Frank via Storyful
Several dozen people were evacuated in Isla Vista, California, on Tuesday after the cliff underneath their homes began to erode.
The Los Angeles River was unusually high on Monday, February 5, as a severe storm system hit the south California region, breaking rainfall records, flooding multiple streets, and causing numerous mudslides.Footage captured by X user @IrishMew shows the fast-moving river sweeping debris along in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, with the recorder commenting, “It looks like someone lost their boat.” Credit: @IrishMew via Storyful
Eyewitness video shows flooding and mudslides causing damage to parts of Los Angeles, as a powerful storm system gripped Southern California.
Some Mi'kmaw communities on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia are still digging themselves out after a multi-day storm blanketed the area in nearly a metre and a half of snow in some places. On Monday, Clark Paul from Eskasoni First Nation said he had been snowed in since Saturday but that he and his wife were well prepared and had all their essentials. He said the storm was shocking because it had been a mild winter until now."It seems like it all fell in one weekend," said Paul, 77.Environment
In the wake of P.E.I.’s first major snowstorm of 2024, cleanup efforts continue slowly across the province. Challenging travel conditions prompted schools, civil service offices and some health services to remain closed Feb. 6. Voting in the Borden-Kinkora byelection was postponed for a second day in a row and will be held on Feb. 7. Delays in plowing rural roads prompted Elections P.E.I. to announce the postponement late in the afternoon on Monday. Polling day for the byelection had originally
(Bloomberg) -- Snow and icy rain in central China stranded people on highways and in train stations as the nation gears up for the world’s biggest travel week. Most Read from BloombergKing Charles Treated for Cancer in New Royal Health ScareXi to Discuss China Stocks With Regulators as Rescue Bets BuildWhy NYC Apartment Buildings Are on Sale Now for 50% OffWall Street Snubs China for India in a Historic Markets ShiftChina Tightens Some Trading Restrictions for Domestic and Offshore InvestorsAt l
A deadly Pacific storm, the second “Pineapple Express” weather system to sweep the West Coast in less than a week, dumped torrential rain over Southern California, triggering street flooding and mudslides throughout the region. Extreme-weather advisories for floods, high wind and winter storm conditions were posted on Monday across parts of California and southwestern Arizona where some 35 million people live, and authorities urged residents to limit their driving. The National Weather Service documented staggering rainfall amounts from the storm, which lashed Northern California on Sunday with hurricane-force gusts of wind, along with heavy precipitation that intensified as the system moved south on Sunday night and Monday.
Storms from atmospheric river caused heavy rain, snow, and winds.