Clearing skies overnight lead to afternoon sun Monday with warming temps
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer temps will get with sunny skies the next few days in Northern California.
Plan ahead for travel issues as a duo of systems threatens rain, snow, and gusty winds across portions of Ontario and Quebec this week
The solar eclipse is less than ten days away and we’re starting to get solid clues about how conditions will shape up along the path of totality on April 8
BALTIMORE (AP) — Teams of engineers worked Saturday on the intricate process of cutting and lifting the first section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, which crumpled into the Patapsco River this week after a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its supports. Sparks could be seen flying from a section of bent and crumpled steel in the afternoon, and video released by officials in the evening showed demolition crews using a cutting torch to slice through the thick be
April kicks off at the peak of a temperature roller-coaster in Alberta. Readings will fall this week just as fast as they’ll rise
The infant, sporting bright orange fur, has been pictured hugging its mother.
ZooTampa at Lowry Park welcomed a baby Malayan tapir, part of endangered species. See photos of its spotted and striped coat.
Two local First Nations with marine mammal scientists and Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials race against time to save an orca calf trapped in a lagoon off the coast of Vancouver Island. The calf followed its mother into the area, but she later died, and so far people haven't been able to coax the calf back out into the open ocean to join the rest of its pod.
Weather officials gave California the “heads up” as the powerful “swirling cyclone” captured in this satellite imagery moved ashore on Friday, March 29.The heaviest rain was expected on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, which also noted that California had already seen wet weather over eight of the previous 12 weekends. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
April begins Monday, and Mother Nature is bringing everything but the kitchen sink. A multi-day system will slide across much of the country and bring the potential for tornadoes, large hail, flooding and even snow. As if that weren’t enough, there could also be record warm temperatures.
Folks across the Maritimes and Newfoundland have to get through one more foul day before conditions finally clear up throughout the region
There are a lot of ways to describe what’s happening to the Earth’s climate: Global warming. Researchers at MIT might finally have an answer, though. Instead of predicting Category 5 hurricanes or record heat days, they’ve developed a tool that allows people to see how many “outdoor days” their region might experience from now through 2100 if carbon emissions growth remains unchecked.
Most areas got more than an inch of rain, with more on the way today.
MANGWE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Delicately and with intense concentration, Zanyiwe Ncube poured her small share of precious golden cooking oil into a plastic bottle at a food aid distribution site deep in rural Zimbabwe. “I don't want to lose a single drop,” she said. Her relief at the handout — paid for by the United States government as her southern African country deals with a severe drought — was tempered when aid workers gently broke the news that this would be their last visit. Ncube and her 7-mon
The French National Assembly was confronted with a demand this week to have the clouds in our skies protected by Unesco. The move comes amid concerns that weather systems could be scientifically manipulated for military or civilian use. Who owns the clouds? A group of high school students, fearing the potential weaponisation of weather systems, put this question to the French parliament.They were accompanied by French author and lawyer Mathieu Simonet who, in his book The End of Clouds, argues t
A Colorado low will be bringing a mess of conditions mid-week for Ontario. The precipitation will initially be rain, but as colder air funnels in we will see a transition to a wet snow, along with very gusty winds. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
Big Oil appears to be opposing the global green transition, despite increasing investments in renewable energy.
When heat waves swept across large parts of the planet last summer, in many places the oppressive temperatures loitered for days or weeks at a time. As climate change warms the planet, heat waves are increasingly moving sluggishly and lasting longer, according to a study published Friday. Each decade between 1979 and 2020, the rate at which heat waves travel, pushed along by air circulation, slowed by about 5 miles per day, the study found. Heat waves also now last about four days longer on aver
Warjun arrives at Marwell Zoo in Hampshire after travelling from the Czech Republic.
There is one weather hazard in the forecast.
Mammoth and Big Bear resorts see multiple feet of new snow, while soaking rains and sporadic thunderstorms bring flooding to the Southern California coast.