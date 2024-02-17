Clearing skies Saturday, warmer weather on the way

The Canadian Press

KELOWNA, B.C. — Winery owner Rolf de Bruin was well aware of the stakes as temperatures plunged to -24 C in Lillooet, B.C., in mid-January. "It's really painful because there's nothing that you can do," said de Bruin, founder and co-owner of the 15-hectare Fort Berens Estate Winery, 250 kilometres north of Vancouver. "You can just watch it go down. You can only feel the hardship and the pain as you realize that the temperatures are really going to put 2024 in a different light." After the cold s