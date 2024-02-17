Clearing skies Saturday, warmer weather on the way
Denver7 Forecast 2/17/24- After a fast moving storm brought ice and snow to Colorado, skies have cleared Saturday. Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 30s in Denver.
Plan ahead if you're doing any travelling in southern Ontario this holiday weekend. Upwards of 25 cm of snow is possible near Lake Huron and northern Georgian Bay through the weekend, so expect treacherous road conditions in many spots
The eastern coast of Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia has been battered by storm after storm, leaving snowbanks so high that people cannot see and walk around them. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman reports.
Heading out to enjoy the long weekend across southern Ontario? Watch out for gusty winds and snow that could lead to hazardous travel through Sunday
Has Montreal's winter been abnormally quiet? We have the details on February's progression and outlook
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Lights from fishing boats illuminating heavy snowfall helped guide four crew members off a teetering vessel Wednesday night that had run aground that morning in Newfoundland as a massive storm set in. The burly nor'easter brought two days of heavy snow and high winds to parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, causing school cancellations, coastal damage and the abandonment of the Cape Cordell fishing vessel near Fortune, N.L. "It couldn't have been an easy decision
Two storms, including another long-lasting atmospheric river event, will drench much of California starting Saturday and well into next week, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.
There is a one-two punch when it comes to widespread landslides, which require accumulated precipitation as well as intense falling rain high enough to unzipper the terrain.
Fresh on the heels of a powerful snowstorm earlier this week, Newfoundland can expect yet another round of heavy snow into this weekend
A storm system approached the West Coast of the United States overnight into Friday, February 16, and was expected to impact parts of Southern California over the weekend.The storm was forecast to bring “periods of heavy rain, mountain snow, strong winds” and flooding to the region by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.Satellite imagery posted to X by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere shows the storm system swirl across the eastern Pacific Ocean early Friday morning.“A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean is set to bring abundant moisture to the US West Coast over the coming days,” they wrote in the post. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful
A Tesla can now automatically warm up its charging port on its way to a station, which should help prevent chargers from getting stuck in cold weather.
Concern in areas already saturated by weeks of rain in California
Drivers are being urged to pack some patience in southern Ontario Thursday, as snow builds into the region just in time for rush hour traffic
KELOWNA, B.C. — Winery owner Rolf de Bruin was well aware of the stakes as temperatures plunged to -24 C in Lillooet, B.C., in mid-January. "It's really painful because there's nothing that you can do," said de Bruin, founder and co-owner of the 15-hectare Fort Berens Estate Winery, 250 kilometres north of Vancouver. "You can just watch it go down. You can only feel the hardship and the pain as you realize that the temperatures are really going to put 2024 in a different light." After the cold s
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for rain across England and Wales, amid fears flooding could cause widespread disruption. Heavy downpours will push east across most areas during Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office. Forecasters say some homes and businesses may suffer flooding and travel could be affected by surface water - including bus and train services.
The weather has an impact on many sports, especially in the summer. But did you know it can also affect winter sports, like curling?
