Clearing out Thursday in Omaha

First notable blast of snow and ice takes aim at parts of Ontario Thursday
Special weather statements are in effect in parts of northwestern Ontario, where some locales could see their first accumulating snowfall of the season
- CNN
Critical Antarctica glacier appears to be smoking in rare view from space
A vital glacier in western Antarctica appears to be smoking in a rare view captured by a NASA satellite earlier this month.
- The Canadian Press
At least 95 people die in devastating flash floods in Spain
UTIEL, Spain (AP) — Flash floods in Spain turned village streets into rivers, ruined homes, disrupted transportation and killed at least 95 people in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
- CBC
Wetland in west Ottawa lost status after land was cleared
A large provincially significant wetland in Ottawa's rural west end has lost its status after a property owner cleared brush and trees.From David Manchester Road, just north of a toy store and a tractor retailer, one can see logs piled and vegetation starting to grow back. The owner was fined and now has a remediation agreement with the conservation authority. But it wasn't the cutting in 2021 that led to the 41.5-hectare wetland losing protections, so much as the way the wetland was reopened fo
- Bloomberg
Misinformation Is Turning American Disasters Into Toxic Battlegrounds
(Bloomberg) -- When recovery workers with the US Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived in Boone, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene and began setting up temporary housing in a local park, it prompted a backlash in the storm-wracked town: “We had folks that were literally protesting FEMA out at the site,” says Tim Futrelle, Boone’s mayor.Most Read from BloombergChicago Mayor Seeks Property Tax Hike, Breaking Campaign VowIs Denver’s Big Bet on E-Bikes Paying Off?NY Transit Agency Takes N
- The Canadian Press
Forget the beaver, moose and goose. These are the most Canadian animals
The most Canadian animal? It's not the beaver that marks the nickel, the moose that pervades souvenir shops across the country, the loon that gave the one-dollar coin its nickname, or even the much-maligned Canada goose.
- Business Insider
Hurricane season isn't over. Experts predict a final surge of storms and maybe even a December cyclone.
Tropical cyclones could still come to Florida and the Carolinas, just weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The next storm may already be brewing.
- HowStuffWorks
What Is the Fastest Snake in the World?
According to a University of Michigan study, snakes won the evolutionary jackpot, partly because of their speed. These stealthy ambush predators can really get moving when they need to chase down prey or escape danger.
- USA TODAY
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Spain, kills at least 62 people: See photos of damage
Flash flooding in eastern Spain has killed at least 62 people, leaving towns and roads underwater, local authorities said Wednesday.
- The Weather Network
The wait is over: B.C. ski resorts brace for first major snowfall
Snow fell as early as late August across the Rocky Mountains, but now, patience is set to pay off for B.C.'s South Coast this week.
- The Canadian Press
Massachusetts ratepayers to pay extra $512M for transmission line for Canadian hydropower
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three Massachusetts utilities and Central Maine Power’s parent company have agreed that Massachusetts ratepayers must shoulder $512 million in additional costs caused by delays in construction of a power transmission project in Maine that will allow Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.
- The Weather Network - Video
Strong winds impact B.C.'s coast ahead of first significant snowfall
Strong winds begin impacting B.C.'s North & Central coasts late Tuesday evening and persist through the overnight. Haida Gwaii could see 90-110km/h gusts. These winds gradually sink southward overnight bringing 60-80km/h gusts to the South coast Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- Yahoo News UK
What caused the deadly Spain floods and what does it mean for the UK?
Some parts of Valencia such as the towns of Turis, Chiva or Bunol recorded more than 15 inches of rainfall - caused by a 'gota fria' or 'cold drop'.
- CBC
Charles, the Toronto Zoo's western lowland silverback gorilla, dies at 52
The Toronto Zoo says its 52-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla, Charles, died Tuesday after the sudden onset of "significant health issues."Charles had been a fixture at the zoo since its opening day in 1974. In a statement, the zoo described him as the "protective and wise leader" of its gorilla troop."He will be dearly missed, and his memory will continue to inspire those who knew him to continue the fight against the extinction of this incredible, critically endangered species," the
- The Weather Network
'Their fur isn't white': 5 facts about polar bears
We visited the polar bear capital of the world to learn more about this incredible species.
- Yahoo News UK
Photos show damage caused by Valencia floods as at least 90 dead
Three days of mourning have been declared in the country by the Spanish government, as Spain gets to grips with its worst flooding disaster for nearly 30 years.
- The Weather Network
Rain, storms arrive ahead of potential record warm Halloween in southern Ontario
Temperatures soar across much of Ontario this week, but at the cost of some wet and windy weather. Computer models still suggest some poorly timed rain showers for Halloween on Thursday
- The Weather Network
'Classic' fall weekend in southern Ontario, but warmth returns next week
Falls continues to flip-flop through the weekend as we start out the month of November with much more seasonal and cool conditions
- AccuWeather
Next tropical threat to emerge over Caribbean as November begins
Although the Atlantic basin has remained dormant since Oscar roamed the northern Caribbean, AccuWeather hurricane experts say the tropics should reactivate next week. Tropical development in the Caribbean Sea can sometimes progress slowly, and we've seen that to be the case this week, according to AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. "We still think there will be tropical development in this zone going into November." Over the past several days, the necessary ingredients for tropical
- CBC
Keepers of the Water take message to COP16 that Canada's largest river basin needs to be protected
A group advocating for the protection of Canada's largest river basin attended the latest United Nations biodiversity conference to raise awareness about the need to protect its freshwater.Keepers of the Water is a coalition of First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and environmental groups formed in 2006 over concerns about water quality in the Mackenzie River, also known as the Deh Cho, which translates to "big river."Daniel T'seleie, who is Dene from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., attended the United Nations