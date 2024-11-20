Clearing and windy today

Latest Stories
- CBC
Parole board barred victims' families from attending Bernardo hearing in person, lawyer says
The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again by denying the victims' mothers the opportunity to deliver their victim impact statements in person at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing.In a letter sent to the head of the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) on Tuesday, lawyer Tim Danson argues his clients have a right to confront their daugh
- The Daily Beast
Trump Casts TV Doctor Mehmet Oz in New Administration
Donald Trump announced the shocking addition of talk-show personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to his new administration on Tuesday, handing him the reins to overhaul the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs. “I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said in a statement. “America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”
- CBC
Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year
People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in
- NY Daily News
Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks
Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...
- USA TODAY
Earth's magnetic North Pole is shifting toward Russia. What does that mean?
British scientists said the magnetic North Pole was moving rapidly toward Russia. Here's what that means.
- The Daily Beast
GOP No-Shows Help Dems Approve Judicial Nominees Against Trump’s Wishes
Republicans on Tuesday ripped JD Vance, Marco Rubio and others for their absences from the chamber, which allowed Senate Democrats to ram through key Biden judicial nominees. Vance (R-OH), the vice president-elect, and Rubio (R-FL), Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of State, weren’t the only GOP senators missing, but they were singled out. Asked about the absences of several GOP senators who could have blocked President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees from moving forward, Sen. John Kennedy (R-L
- The Canadian Press
NHL referee Mitch Dunning communicative, can move extremities following violent collision
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — NHL referee Mitch Dunning was fully communicative and could move all his extremities following a violent collision with Colorado defenceman Josh Manson in Monday night's game at Philadelphia.
- The Independent
Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore
ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports
- People
An Exotic Dancer Was Found in a Burnt Car with Bleach in Throat. More Than a Year Later, an Arrest Has Been Made
Sencere Hayes arrested in connection with the April 2023 killing of Mercedes Vega in Arizona
- Hello!
Elsa Hosk's transparent double latex look is peak risquè-chic
The Swedish model decided to show off her figure all in a series of stylish snaps on her Instagram, proving to all that it's a ‘bare all autumn'- See photos
- BuzzFeed
People Who Voted For Donald Trump And Regret It, Tell Us What You Wish You Knew Before Voting
I'm here to hear you out.
- People
Denzel Washington Says There Were Rumors About Kevin Spacey Decades Ago: 'That's Between Him and God'
Washington reflected on watching Spacey win an Oscar in 2000 for his performance in 'American Beauty' in a new essay for 'Esquire'
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Check out several behind-the-scenes photos of Nelly Korda's SI Swimsuit photoshoot
This is the year of Nelly Korda. She's the No. 1-ranked player in the world, she's won seven times on the LPGA so far this season and as an added bonus, she's featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Korda, 26, won The Annika on Sunday to become just…
- Hello!
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her chiselled abs in risqué cut-out jumper
She wore a heavy midriff ensemble with nothing underneath to do a spot of shopping in NYC. See photos
- HuffPost
Donald Trump's New ‘Nepotism’ Line Has Critics In Disbelief
Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
- HuffPost
'Big Difference There': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With A Key Reminder About Eric
The late-night host offered a correction to a line about Trump from a recent Mar-a-Lago event.
- The Canadian Press
What to know about Linda McMahon, Trump’s pick for Education secretary
WASHINGTON (AP) — Linda McMahon has been a constant presence in Donald Trump's tumultuous orbit, serving in his first administration and supporting his presidential campaigns. Now he's chosen her to serve as Education secretary.
- InStyle
Kate Middleton Tried "Repeatedly" to Help Ease Meghan Markle's Royals Transition: Report
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh also tried to offer her advice.
- ABC News
Trump's proposed tariffs would raise prices for these products, experts say
President-elect Donald Trump has promised a major escalation of the nation’s tariffs. Trump has proposed tariffs of between 60% and 100% on Chinese goods, and a tax of between 10% and 20% on every product imported from all U.S. trading partners. Economists widely forecast that tariffs of this magnitude would increase prices paid by U.S. shoppers, since importers typically pass along a share of the cost of those higher taxes to consumers.
- People
Where Are Charles Manson's Children Now? Inside the Lives of the Late Cult Leader’s 3 Known Sons
Charles Manson had three sons with three different women before masterminding several murders