Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector looks at the future of the city

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said there's plenty of room for development in the growing City of Clearwater. He's comparing how downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg have changed over the years to Clearwater and the future. "The waterfront is certainly a key point of developing our waterfront. That's how you know Tampa and St. Petersburg really revitalized their downtowns: by starting on the waterfront," Rector said. "So we really feel like this is our most important opportunity to inspire growth and change for the rest of Clearwater."