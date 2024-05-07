Clearwater Police search for suspects that allegedly beat up a teen and stole his bike
Police are searching for a suspect who beat up a teenager and stole his bicycle in Clearwater. On May 1, just before 7 p.m.
Police are searching for a suspect who beat up a teenager and stole his bicycle in Clearwater. On May 1, just before 7 p.m.
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
Brian Lush is seen here with his daughter, Chloe White. Ontario police said Monday that his body had been found. (Submitted by Chloe White)Missing truck driver Brian Lush has been found dead, according to the Ontario Province Police in a news release issued Monday evening.No other details will be released, the OPP said.Lush had been missing in the Summerstown area of Ontario since April 24. The 51-year-old man was headed east on his way home to Newfoundland.His truck, the keys and his belongings
“Not only did my son not get any justice, but our family did not get any justice here either,” the deceased’s father tells PEOPLE
Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.
The husband of an American woman reporting missing in Spain has been arrested, the FBI announced.
A former Calgary teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student more than 20 years ago.Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, who currently lives in Levis, Que., was charged by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.Police say the woman came forward and reported "multiple instances of sexual assault."A publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim. Incidents alleged in vehicle and homeIn 2000 the w
“You treated them as less than human. ... You don’t care about equality or respect.”
Canadian rap star Drake's mega-mansion is at the centre of an investigation into a shooting that left a man badly injured, a police source told CBC Toronto.The entrance to the sprawling property on Park Lane Circle in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood was taped off by officers early Tuesday. There was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the morning.The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. ET, Toronto police said in a brief post on X, formerly Twitter. The general location provided by
The five-month-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after the incident on Thursday.
A disciplinary hearing got underway on Monday for a high-ranking Toronto police officer who has admitted to misconduct after she provided confidential information to six Black constables ahead of promotional job interviews in 2021.Supt. Stacy Clarke, the first Black female officer to reach the rank of superintendent at the Toronto Police Service, pleaded guilty in September 2023 to seven charges under the Police Services Act. The charges include three counts of breach of confidence, three counts
CALGARY — A man has been fined and prohibited from owning a pet for 15 years after his dogs attacked and killed an 86-year-old neighbour in Calgary. Betty Ann Williams was mauled in an alley on June 5, 2022, after Denis Bagaric’s three pit bulls escaped his fenced and gated backyard. Bagaric earlier pleaded guilty to two city bylaw charges: an animal attacking a person causing severe injury and animals running at large. "I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that all three dogs were involved in
Jeremiah Peikert, 30, has been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to injure a minor, per authorities
Manatee deputies say the man fired seven rounds into the vehicle, striking a woman pregnant with twins.
The jury trial of a man accused of killing four women in Winnipeg will now instead be heard by a judge alone, a change that comes after Jeremy Skibicki's lawyers said he admits to killing the women but will ask to be found not criminally responsible. The Crown says that given it no longer has to prove Skibicki, 37, caused the women's deaths, prosecutors are now willing to proceed with a judge-alone trial — something they had previously strongly opposed. Crown attorney Christian Vanderhooft revea
UUP leader Doug Beattie says the attack had "all the hallmarks" of being carried out by loyalist paramilitaries.
SURREY, B.C. — Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday. Indian nationals Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karan Brar are due to face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder at Surrey Provincial Court. Their arrests in Edmonton were announced on Friday in the killing of Nijjar in June last year outside the Surrey gurdwara where he was president. The killing of Nij
Donald Trump’s valet told investigators before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that he randomly chose boxes of documents to return to the National Archives and Trump himself directed that dozens more boxes located at the resort wouldn’t be returned, according to recently unsealed court filings.
Vancouver police have released a photo of a man who allegedly tried to lure a child who was walking home on Sunday evening.Police say in a Monday statement that the alleged luring happened when a 11-year-old girl was walking home from Grays Park, near St. Catherine's Street and East 33rd Avenue, around 6:40 p.m. PT.That's when, according to police, a man riding a bicycle called out to the girl from across the street, and asked her to come with him.The girl walked away, but the man allegedly foll