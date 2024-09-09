Cleburne police search for suspect in weekend shooting death of 18-year-old woman

Cleburne police are asking for help locating a suspect in a fatal shooting over the weekend, the department said in a statement on Monday.

Giovanni Jimenez Diaz, 20, is wanted on a murder charge after an altercation ended in gunfire and killed an 18-year-old woman, officials with the department said.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting call in the 500 block of Poindexter Avenue at about 1 p.m. on Sunday.

While en route to the scene, officials said, the officers learned that an 18-year-old woman had been shot and transported to another location in a white SUV.

According to the statement, officers responded to the second location and found the victim. The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Cleburne Police Department at 817-645-0972. Tipsters can remain anonymous.