Clemson Tiger Surprises Bride by Walking Her Down the Aisle on Wedding Day: ‘This Is Incredible!’

The Clemson University mascot is special to the bride as her late father donned the costume when he attended the school

For one Arizona bride, North Carolina's Clemson University and its tiger mascot have always played a huge role in her life, but even she didn't expect the tiger to show up on her wedding day.

Brindley Faile Perrini told the Associated Press that her parents, Randy and Trellise, met at Clemson University and that her father donned the famed tiger mascot costume for the school between 1982 and 1984.

Brindley and her sister grew up watching Clemson University games as teenagers and became huge fans of the college, all thanks to their parents and, particularly, their father who loved the university and its sports program.

When Randy died in 2018, it left a huge hole in Brindley’s heart. After she became engaged, she felt the loss again knowing her father would not be able to walk her down the aisle.

However, Brindley’s mom Trellise, 59, devised a plan to pay homage to Randy and Brindley’s love for the school on her big day. She reached out to Clemson University and asked if the Clemson Tiger would walk Brindley down the aisle in her father's place, signifying that he was there in spirit. A university committee approved the request, per the AP, and the surprise was ready to go.

Ahead of her wedding at Alexander Homestead in Charlotte, North Carolina, Brindley was waiting for a photo of her father to add to her bouquet to arrive, but that turned out to be a cover for the real surprise.

In footage from the event on March 23, Trellise told her daughter, “I know you were upset that the photo charm didn’t come in, so I got you a little something to help you honor Dad.”

T&T Creative Media The Clemson Tiger at Brindley Faile Perrini's wedding

Much to the bride's surprise, Clemson's tiger mascot — clad in a black tuxedo jacket — then came around the corner of the house. She can be seen letting out a scream before going over to give the mascot a big hug.

As her mother explained the surprise, an emotional Brindley could be seen laughing and saying, “That’s so great.” She went to hug the mascot again, noting that they were “in a suit” and calling the look “cute.”

Trellise, in a golden gown, also praised the mascot for the surprise, giving them a hug and saying, “Thank you.”

The shocked bride could be heard telling her family, “This is incredible. What a great thing!” At the end of the video, the mascot holds a tissue up to the bride's eyes to wipe away her tears as she said, “Yes, wonderful job. Beautiful!”

The Clemson Tiger went on to fulfill their role as they walked Brindley partially down the aisle as classical music played — ensuring that the bride's father was by her side in spirit before she said "I do."



