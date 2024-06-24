Clemson University sent an alert to students, family about gunshots reported at nearby park, officials say

CBC

A British Columbia man has failed in his bid to appeal two convictions for trafficking and possessing crack cocaine — nearly 20 years after he first pleaded guilty.The man, known only as B.L. in court documents, said he was unaware that pleading guilty to trafficking drugs would make him ineligible to immigrate to the U.S.B.L. argued that, had he known that fact, he would never have pleaded guilty to the offences he committed when he was around 20 years old. He sought to immigrate to the U.S. to