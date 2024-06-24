Clemson University sent an alert to students, family about gunshots reported at nearby park, officials say
A B.C. Coroners Service inquest is recommending police change how they conduct strip searches after the death of a 23-year-old woman. Jaime Diane Hope died of a methamphetamine overdose in a police holding cell on April 14, 2019, after being arrested by RCMP in Dawson Creek, about 1,190 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.The inquest into Hope's death ended Friday at the Dawson Creek Law Courts. Coroner's inquests are mandatory in B.C. when a person dies while detained or in police custody. In a v
Five men approached the family in their garage, forced them into their home and "put a knife and fork on top of the stove and heated it up," local authorities said
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — In a case that has sparked widespread public outrage, a court in Cambodia formally charged a real estate entrepreneur who held a royally bestowed title with the premeditated murder of a young couple in the capital Phnom Penh.
A teenager plunged 60ft down a sheer cliff while having his photo taken by a friend. A 999 call reported that the boy had fallen from the cliffs at Old Harry Rocks in Dorset. Ian Brown, station officer for Swanage Coastguard, told Somerset Live the accident happened on Thursday as the boy was having his photo taken by the cliff edge.
The alleged involvement of Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son in the 2015 roadside murder of his former classmate has long been a lingering question mark over the infamous family’s tangled web of legal woes.This week, Buster Murdaugh finally fired back, filing a damning defamation lawsuit against Netflix and others who produced documentaries and news articles that, he says, “irreparably damaged” his reputation by insinuating he was involved in 19-year-old Stephen Smith’s death. But his decision
An 18-year-old UK student died after the tire hit her windshield as she drove down I-75 last summer.
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a 3-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
After nearly 47 years, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals this week exonerated Kerry Max Cook for the 1977 murder of Linda Jo Edwards, declaring him innocent of a crime for which he spent nearly 20 years on death row.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
School District 27 Superintendent Chris van der Mark told Global News on Saturday, the students on the bus were in grades 6 and 7 from 100 Mile Elementary and Horse Lake Elementary schools. Troy Charles has the latest from Saturday.
On the night Amy went missing, she was at the cruise ship's disco with her brother, other passengers and crew members, according to the FBI
After reevaluating Gonzales, psychiatrist Dr. Edward Gripon wrote that he “does not pose a threat of future danger to society."
“We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids," the 3-year-old's mother said.
Witnesses at the scene described the woman as “highly intoxicated”
A 3-year-old boy was killed and his 7-year-old sister was injured after being hit by gunfire while at a family gathering in Buffalo, New York, officials said. "Last night was a very tragic night for our community," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said during a press conference Saturday. Gramaglia said the shooting had not been related to the family gathering.
VAUGHAN, Ont. — A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in an alleged quadruple shooting north of Toronto that killed two people, including a two-year-old boy. York Regional Police say they were called to a home in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday morning and found four people inside who appeared to have been shot. Police originally said one person was killed, but issued a release on Saturday saying both 40-year-old Thi Trang Do and two-year-old Marcus Vu have died. They say the other two people inju
“If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here,” another employee at the New York hotel tells PEOPLE
Families were shopping at a local grocery store in a small Arkansas town on Friday when shoppers and passersby heard an alarming sound that some thought was fireworks and others thought was something falling, but later all they heard was police sirens and people running away.
A British Columbia man has failed in his bid to appeal two convictions for trafficking and possessing crack cocaine — nearly 20 years after he first pleaded guilty.The man, known only as B.L. in court documents, said he was unaware that pleading guilty to trafficking drugs would make him ineligible to immigrate to the U.S.B.L. argued that, had he known that fact, he would never have pleaded guilty to the offences he committed when he was around 20 years old. He sought to immigrate to the U.S. to
Police identified 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey as the suspect in the Arkansas grocery store shooting.