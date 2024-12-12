Clergy abuse survivors’ protest warning, Meta’s gift to Trump, youngest ever chess champion

Good morning. Today the Coalition has promised to reveal key details – and most importantly the pricetag – of its plan for a nuclear power future in Australia. We will follow the news as the day gets under way – but the experts’ view is already in.

In other news, clergy abuse survivors have warned of unintended consequences from a proposed ban on protests outside places of worship. Donald Trump has won his favourite award, Brazil’s president is leaving hospital, and an Indian teenager has toppled the world chess champion after his Chinese opponent made a shocking mistake.

Fisson failure | Australia’s industry group for electricity retailers and generators told a nuclear inquiry the country should focus on policies that will drive a faster rollout of renewable energy and storage, saying nuclear is unlikely to be a viable coal-fired power replacement.

News news | The Albanese government’s move to force digital media giants back to the bargaining table with news media should be commended, writes Rod Sims.

The ultimate price | Queensland’s premier, David Crisafulli, has conceded there will be “real pressure” on the state’s youth justice system as a result of his flagship youth justice laws, which dramatically increase maximum sentences for child offenders.

Overprotected? | Survivors of clergy abuse have expressed deep concern at proposals to ban protests outside places of worship, with lawyer John Ellis saying a blanket ban would have seen him arrested outside a Sydney cathedral last year.

Blown away | Victoria will consider changing windfarm guidelines after government research found lifting the wind speed at which turbines start spinning could significantly reduce bat deaths without notably affecting the energy generated.

Newsroom edition: the strategy behind Peter Dutton’s culture wars

Bridie Jabour talks to head of newsroom Mike Ticher and national news editor Jo Tovey about Peter Dutton’s strongman politics and why he is stoking culture wars.

Deep inside Melbourne’s oldest and largest synagogue, partially obscured by a velvet curtain decorated with a Star of David, Rabbi Shlomo Nathanson (pictured) carefully handles handwritten copies of Torah scrolls, sacred to his faith, which have been stored at the synagogue for generations.

He watched with disbelief as the nearby Adass Israel synagogue was engulfed in flames. And he, like many in his community, is now coming to terms with a new climate of antisemitism.

Christmas in Australia wouldn’t be the same without some fresh seafood to throw on the barbecue. But if you care about sustainability, you need to read our “naughty or nice list”, your guide to the sustainable seafood recommended by experts – and what to avoid.

Tennis | After Nick Kyrgios’ run of horrific injuries, his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis insists he can hit the ground running on his Australian Open return.

Chess | An Indian teenager is the new chess world champion – and the youngest ever – after his Chinese opponent made a terrible blunder in their final match.

NRL | The Australian government has pledged $600m to fund an NRL franchise based in Papua New Guinea – a way to link Australia and PNG more closely as China invests heavily in the Pacific.

Rugby | Specialist officers searching for the missing former England rugby player Tom Voyce have found a body close to where he was swept away while trying to drive across a flood-swollen river, police have said.

The ABC reports that Australia is facing a two-decade low in birth rates even through the population grew by some 2.1% in the last financial year. The Australian covers an alleged violent crime spree in Alice Springs that has sparked calls for a curfew. And the Courier-Mail looks at Queensland’s dental health crisis, with data showing that more and more residents do not have enough teeth to chew their food.

Drugs | NSW legislators will hold a public hearing on the impact of the regulatory framework for cannabis.

In court | A hearing is scheduled as Janine Balding’s killer and rapist sues to overturn his conviction.

Space | Pre-dawn on Saturday will be peak viewing time for the second Geminid meteor shower of 2024.

