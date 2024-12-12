Clergy abuse survivors’ protest warning, Meta’s gift to Trump, youngest ever chess champion
Good morning. Today the Coalition has promised to reveal key details – and most importantly the pricetag – of its plan for a nuclear power future in Australia. We will follow the news as the day gets under way – but the experts’ view is already in.
In other news, clergy abuse survivors have warned of unintended consequences from a proposed ban on protests outside places of worship. Donald Trump has won his favourite award, Brazil’s president is leaving hospital, and an Indian teenager has toppled the world chess champion after his Chinese opponent made a shocking mistake.
Australia
Fisson failure | Australia’s industry group for electricity retailers and generators told a nuclear inquiry the country should focus on policies that will drive a faster rollout of renewable energy and storage, saying nuclear is unlikely to be a viable coal-fired power replacement.
News news | The Albanese government’s move to force digital media giants back to the bargaining table with news media should be commended, writes Rod Sims.
The ultimate price | Queensland’s premier, David Crisafulli, has conceded there will be “real pressure” on the state’s youth justice system as a result of his flagship youth justice laws, which dramatically increase maximum sentences for child offenders.
Overprotected? | Survivors of clergy abuse have expressed deep concern at proposals to ban protests outside places of worship, with lawyer John Ellis saying a blanket ban would have seen him arrested outside a Sydney cathedral last year.
Blown away | Victoria will consider changing windfarm guidelines after government research found lifting the wind speed at which turbines start spinning could significantly reduce bat deaths without notably affecting the energy generated.
World
Out of the woods | Brazil’s president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (pictured), is expected to leave intensive care on Friday after doctors successfully carried out a follow-up operation to reduce the risk of bleeding following his unplanned brain surgery earlier this week.
What next? | More than 100,000 people are estimated to have fled into Kurdish-administered areas in northern Syria amid escalating factional fighting and fears of retaliatory attacks after the collapse of forces loyal to the former president, Bashar al-Assad.
Not budging | South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has vowed to “fight until the end” attempts to remove him from office after his short-lived imposition of martial law, as police reportedly attempted to raid his office again.
Battle lines | The leader of Canada’s largest province says he’s prepared to halt energy exports to the United States, warning that other premiers “need to be ready to fight” as tariff threats escalate. Meanwhile, Donald Trump had received a useful present: $1m from social media company Meta for his inauguration fund. And he is Time magazine’s famed “Person of the Year” for the second time in less than a decade
Crackdown continues | A Hong Kong judge has convicted seven people, including a pro-democracy former lawmaker, of rioting during mob violence at a subway station at the height of the city’s anti-government protests in July 2019.
Full Story
Newsroom edition: the strategy behind Peter Dutton’s culture wars
Bridie Jabour talks to head of newsroom Mike Ticher and national news editor Jo Tovey about Peter Dutton’s strongman politics and why he is stoking culture wars.
In-depth
Deep inside Melbourne’s oldest and largest synagogue, partially obscured by a velvet curtain decorated with a Star of David, Rabbi Shlomo Nathanson (pictured) carefully handles handwritten copies of Torah scrolls, sacred to his faith, which have been stored at the synagogue for generations.
He watched with disbelief as the nearby Adass Israel synagogue was engulfed in flames. And he, like many in his community, is now coming to terms with a new climate of antisemitism.
Not the news
Christmas in Australia wouldn’t be the same without some fresh seafood to throw on the barbecue. But if you care about sustainability, you need to read our “naughty or nice list”, your guide to the sustainable seafood recommended by experts – and what to avoid.
Sport
Tennis | After Nick Kyrgios’ run of horrific injuries, his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis insists he can hit the ground running on his Australian Open return.
Chess | An Indian teenager is the new chess world champion – and the youngest ever – after his Chinese opponent made a terrible blunder in their final match.
NRL | The Australian government has pledged $600m to fund an NRL franchise based in Papua New Guinea – a way to link Australia and PNG more closely as China invests heavily in the Pacific.
Rugby | Specialist officers searching for the missing former England rugby player Tom Voyce have found a body close to where he was swept away while trying to drive across a flood-swollen river, police have said.
Media roundup
The ABC reports that Australia is facing a two-decade low in birth rates even through the population grew by some 2.1% in the last financial year. The Australian covers an alleged violent crime spree in Alice Springs that has sparked calls for a curfew. And the Courier-Mail looks at Queensland’s dental health crisis, with data showing that more and more residents do not have enough teeth to chew their food.
What’s happening today
Drugs | NSW legislators will hold a public hearing on the impact of the regulatory framework for cannabis.
In court | A hearing is scheduled as Janine Balding’s killer and rapist sues to overturn his conviction.
Space | Pre-dawn on Saturday will be peak viewing time for the second Geminid meteor shower of 2024.
Sign up
Enjoying the Morning Mail? Then you’ll love our Afternoon Update newsletter. Sign up here to finish your day with a three-minute snapshot of the day’s main news, and complete your daily news roundup.
And check out the full list of our local and international newsletters, including The Stakes, your guide to the twists and turns of the US presidential election.
Brain teaser
And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day. Until tomorrow.
Contact us
If you have a story tip or technical issue viewing this newsletter, please reply to this email.
If you are a Guardian supporter and need assistance with regards to contributions and/or digital subscriptions, please email customer.help@guardian.co.uk