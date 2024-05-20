Clergy sex abuse survivors share gut-wrenching testimony

Eight more survivors of Catholic clergy abuse shared their stories Monday in Baltimore federal court. Eight men and women, who are survivors of child sex abuse by Catholic priests, attended a bankruptcy hearing held Monday morning for the Archdiocese of Baltimore, describing the torment they went through. A total of 14 people have since told their stories publicly. The testimony was not included in the court record. Instead, it puts a human perspective to all the numbers in the money-focused case in what was considered an opportunity to tell the judge how the abuse impacted their lives.