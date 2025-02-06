Clermont police release body camera video of deadly apartment standoff

CBC

A 38-year-old woman from Lethbridge is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of her 13-year-old son.Officers responded to the sudden death of the boy, whose body was found along the 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S. on Boxing Day.Lethbridge police allege the boy and his mother, Blanche Isobel Irene Fick, were taking drugs around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day when he overdosed at a home on the south side of the