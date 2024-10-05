Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A goofy dog named Cesar

The Daily Beast

It’s hard to understand almost anything that has happened in the royal story since February 5, 2024—the day King Charles announced to the world he had cancer—unless you are privy to an extraordinary assumption whispered in the corridors of British power.It is this: When King Charles III ascended the throne, most people expected he would live as long as his mother (96) or father (99). Since his diagnosis with cancer (of a still-unidentified type), few but the most ardent optimists really believe