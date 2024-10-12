Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: A sweet dog named Rocky
If you are looking for a dog to hang out with, Rocky is the perfect contender for you. Rocky, 8, is a Spaniel mix crate-trained dog who loves to hang out with humans and is housebroken.
