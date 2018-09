Cleveland Browns Finally Don't Lose A Game And Twitter Snickers

The Cleveland Browns just can't win.

The woebegone squad followed an 0-16 season with a 21-21 tie in their opening game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Cleveland.

It’s better than losing, right?

But some folks couldn’t resist poking fun at the result.

The Cleveland Browns today pic.twitter.com/etiHpevWz0 — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 9, 2018

Cleveland Browns featured in newest Nike ad... pic.twitter.com/Xz33oz1BI5 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 9, 2018

Congratulations to the 2018 Cleveland Browns on not going 0-16 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 9, 2018

And the quest for 0-15-1 for the @Browns is on! — Eric Michaels (@DJEricMichaels) September 9, 2018

C’mon man!!! 🤬🤯 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 9, 2018

Oh man, most Cleveland Browns thing ever. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) September 9, 2018

Well, @Browns didn’t lose. It’s better than last season already! — Rebecca Baskin (@rkschrei) September 9, 2018