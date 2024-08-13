Cleveland Browns rookie arrested for allegedly threatening fiancé with a gun

A Cleveland Browns rookie was arrested and charged with domestic violence after he allegedly threatened his fiancé with a gun during an argument.

Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr was arraigned at Avon Lake Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to the Avon Police Department. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released, according to the Associated Press.

The Browns issued a statement saying they were aware of the charges.

“Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL also issued a statement saying it was reviewing the situation.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. waits for his turn to speak at a news conference during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 27, 2024, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Hall was arrested on August 13, 2024 and charged with domestic violence after he allegedly threatened his fiancé with a gun during an argument (AP)

"We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter, which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN in a statement.

Police were called out to Hall's home around 10pm on Monday night after receiving a call from a woman saying that the NFL player had pushed her daughter and hit her with a baby bottle, according to a police report.

The woman also told police she and Hall are engaged and share an 11-month-old daughter. Hall is not the girl's biological father, according to the woman. She said the two were arguing about the child's financial needs but the fight escalated as Hall allegedly became "increasingly agitated."

The woman told police that Hall allegedly threw her belongings out of their home and dragged her back across a porch and their driveway. Hall allegedly pointed a gun at her during the course of the argument and said "I will f****** end it all, I don't care," according to the police report.

The woman's mother issued a written statement to police corroborating her daughter's version of events, according to the report. She said in her statement that she saw Hall hit her daughter with the baby bottle, choke her, and push her head through a wall.

Police noted in the report that the woman was not transported to a hospital and did not seek medical treatment.

Hall allegedly locked the woman out of the house and then left the premises in a pickup truck, police said.

When police arrived at the house, they found evidence of the couple's fight, including a damaged door frame and a hold in the wall, which the woman said was made by a punch from Hall.

Police also found a pair of handguns in the home, including a Glock and a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol.