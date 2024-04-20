Cleveland County jail detainee dies in hospital after medical emergency, sheriff's office says

Latest Stories

  • Former HGTV star slapped with $10 million fine and jail time for real estate fraud

    An investor found a property “to be a burnt-down shell with no work done on it.”

  • A ‘gentle soul’ whose mother’s death sent him into decline: How Max Azzarello came to set himself on fire outside Trump trial

    Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said

  • What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car

    Barnacles have appeared on vehicles in Saskatchewan's capital, but they're not sticky little water-dwelling crustaceans. The bright yellow devices, used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to other parts of the country. "You will see more and more Barnacles," Colin Heffron, chairman of Barnacle Parking, said in an interview from New Jersey. When a Barnacle is placed on a vehicle’s windshield, commercial-grade suction cups latch onto the glass with mor

  • Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration

    FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director

  • Man sets himself on fire outside the courthouse where Trump is standing trial

    A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.

  • 'Cowardly judge:' Dismissed Trump hush money trial juror number 4 shares his story: Exclusive

    Herson Cabreras said he was taken aback when prosecutors moved to oust him from the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial.

  • 64-year-old man, 58-year-old woman charged with trafficking in B.C.'s West Kootenay

    Two RCMP detachments in British Columbia say they have had major victories in their fight against illegal drug traffickers in their communities. In the West Kootenay community of Castlegar, 35 kilometres north of the Canada-U.S. border, police announced two people had been charged with trafficking nearly a year after they were first arrested. And on Vancouver Island, seven people were arrested and one was charged following a seizure of drugs, guns and cash.The police force says the arrests and c

  • Officer says B.C. hostage was lying on top of captor before police gunfire erupted

    BURNABY, B.C. — The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand. Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her too. "This is what I was thinking … can I get

  • Slain tow truck kingpin had a target on his back for years, court documents show

    Alexander Vinogradsky's Facebook posts share puns, poke fun at Gen Z and show off a trip to Tokyo Disneyland last year. In others, he is smiling or highlighting damaged cars in need of a tow. But beneath the cheerful faces and overseas vacations, a constant menace lingered in Vinogradsky's life: as a kingpin in the Toronto area's tow truck underworld, he was a marked man. Before he was gunned down March 28 outside a north-end Toronto plaza, he owned Paramount Towing, one of four outfits allegedl

  • ‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing

    Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.

  • Trump Bellyaches About ‘Sitting in a Courthouse’ All Day

    Michael M. Santiago/GettyDonald Trump kicked off Day 4 of his criminal hush-money trial in a familiar fashion: with the airing of grievances.“They’ve taken away my constitutional rights to speak and that includes speaking to you,” the former president told reporters as he arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday. He insisted Judge Juan Merchan’s gag order—which bars him from taking shots at prosecutors, jurors, court staff, and their families—“has to come off.”“People are allowed to speak a

  • Hostage was lying on captor before police opened fire: officer

    The first police officer to enter a room where a woman was being held hostage told a B.C. coroner's inquest that he saw her lying on a bed on top of her captor, who was holding a knife to her throat with a gun in his other hand.Cpl. Chris Dibblee told the inquest jury Thursday that he almost immediately felt he would need to shoot Randy Crosson to save hostage Nona McEwan but initially didn't think he could do so without hitting her, too."This is what I was thinking. Can I get to him before he c

  • Customer pulls gun on Burger King worker who refused drugs as payment, CO officials say

    A jury found the man guilty of eight counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Explains Why Donald Trump Needs ‘Some Form Of Jail Time’ Soon

    The former president has “already had not only one but two bites of the apple," Andrew Weissmann said.

  • 'That's not right.' 10-year-old girl kidnapped walking from school, found alive

    A 10-year-old girl was walking home from Gompers Elementary school on Burt Road when police say she was taken by a man.

  • A top House Democrat wants to remove Trump's Secret Service protection if he's sent to prison

    As a former president, Trump is currently entitled to Secret Service protection for life.

  • Final jurors seated for Trump's hush money case, with opening statements set for Monday

    NEW YORK (AP) — The final jurors were seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and an appellate judge rejected the former president’s latest bid to halt the case as a hectic day in court set the stage for opening statements to begin Monday. The panel of New Yorkers who will decide the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president took final shape after lawyers spent days quizzing dozens of potential jurors on whether they can impartially judge Trump in the city where he built his real

  • Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Trial

    Ambulances rushed to the scene where a man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s “hush money” trial was taking place on Friday, April 19, according to local reports.Video from Liam Quigley shows several firetrucks and members of the New York Police Department near Collect Pond Park, across the street from the courthouse, where the person appeared to have self-immolated. Bystanders said they saw the person pour liquid over his head before setting himself on fire, CBS News reported, citing witnesses.The NYPD told Storyful that a male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after the incident.This is a developing story. Credit: Liam Quigley via Storyful

  • Calgary man accused of killing toddler released on bail

    A Calgary man accused of killing a toddler was released on bail at his first court appearance Friday. Winston Campbell, 45, was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in the 2022 death of two-year-old Olivia Hayden.On Friday, defence lawyer Cory Wilson appeared in court and told Justice Sean Dunnigan that prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood consented to Campbell's release.Dunnigan granted bail on conditions that Campbell stay away from alcohol, drugs and places where children gather.He cannot be in conta

  • ‘Acted myopically and foolishly.’ MO couple sentenced to 14 days in Capitol riot case

    “Defendants now recognize that they should have known their participation that day would add to Americans’ collective sense of insecurity, fear, and divisiveness,” their attorney wrote. “Defendants are good people who acted myopically and foolishly.”