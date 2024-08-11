Cleveland County teenager escapes floodwaters after truck was swept away
Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone
Vera Liddell was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise
Severe weather in Ontario and Quebec caused heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding that stranded motorists and disrupted road safety. Emergency services responded to hundreds of calls as flooding and power outages created hazardous conditions across the regions.
A teen fishing in a walleye/steelhead tournament thought he had hooked a big steelhead, but once the fish was boated, he quickly realized it was a salmon species that was out of place in Lake Erie. It was an Atlantic salmon. Colton Alex, an experienced fisherman at age 18,…
As investigations continue into the crash that killed 62 people, more details emerge about the victims.
The US-Turkey dual citizen was arrested before scheduled flight to Mexico on Friday
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — A bridge over British Columbia's Chilcotin River was closed to traffic Friday after new cracks were discovered along the hillside near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.
BRITISH COLUMBIA — The agency monitoring wildfires in British Columbia said eight new blazes sprang up in the southern regions of the area served by the Northwest Fire Centre, after more than 400 lightning strikes hit the area on Friday night.
This is the third time this summer that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has tried to keep someone who was wrongfully convicted in prison.
What appears to be an alligator was spotted Sunday near swimmers in Erie, Pennsylvania, prompting authorities to look into the reptile’s origins and whereabouts.
Michael Pratt was on the run for three years until a data leak involving crypto wallets he'd bought years earlier led the FBI to his Madrid hotel.
Police say they have a suspect in the case of a Surrey man set on fire in his currency exchange business. The33-year-old man they seek could be in the Lower Mainland or heading to Alberta. Kristen Robinson has the details.
New surveillance video footage appears to show Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee inside the notorious Sde Teiman prison. The Israel military has declined to comment on the surveillance video. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.
Davina Corbin was killed in what appeared to be a dog attack in Feather Falls in Butte County. Police found 25 Great Danes roaming the area where her body was located.
KYIV (Reuters) -A 4-year-old boy and his 35-year-old father were killed in an overnight Russian air strike outside of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday. Three other people, including a teenage boy, were wounded in the attack just east of the capital, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said involved a North Korean-made missile. He did not offer further detail but Ukrainian emergency services earlier said the victims' home in the Brovary district was struck by debris from a downed Russian missile.
Disease-resistant seedlings of an endangered tree species are doing well during their first season in a western Quebec forest, according to the conservation group that planted them.Butternut trees are native to Canada and can be found in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. But over the last 30 or so years, canker disease has wiped out 80 per cent of them, said Stephen Woodley, president of Action Chelsea for the Respect of the Environment (ACRE)."In the region, it's been deadly for butternuts. Th
Alvin Willie George harassed a surviving victim of serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells
A mass wedding in St. John's. From left: Maricris and Brainard Canillo, Cristina and Reyno Braza, John Allester and Arcelli Letigio, Myhra and Marionito Ibabao. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)The Filipino community in Newfoundland and Labrador celebrated four couples getting married at the same time on Saturday, and although it's not often seen in this province, it is a common practice in the Philippines. Family and friends gathered at St. Teresa's Parish in St. John's to witness not just one wedding —
The case against a man accused of killing a Detroit synagogue leader collapsed Friday as a judge dismissed a remaining murder charge, three weeks after a jury cleared him of a similar but separate charge.
“We are brokenhearted over this tragic loss of a little princess,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement.