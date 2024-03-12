Cleveland County treasurer says sheriff's office is in line to spend $6 million over budget

Reuters

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan Wall Street's most bizarre reaction to the relatively benign U.S. employment report on Friday was a late selloff in stellar Nvidia - the artificial intelligence poster child that's almost doubled in price again this year. Although many dismissed Nvidia's late 5% recoil as merely overdue profit taking on its latest near-90% surge so far this year, the stock fell another 1.5% overnight before recovering that ahead of Monday's bell. Hardly a game changer in itself, but Nvidia has been sued by three authors who said it used their copyrighted books without permission to train its NeMo AI platform.