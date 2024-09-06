Cleveland looks to send show of community support in 2030 bid to host Special Olympics
In 2022, the Special Olympics torch passed through Cleveland on its way to the games in Orlando; in 2030, the city is hoping we are the torch's final destination.
This new Boston Bruins star is enjoying the city, but there is one thing that he is not a big fan of.
After grabbing $14 million a year from the Edmonton Oilers, the focus shifts to Mitch Marner, and what he may be worth if he goes to market.
The former goalkeeper, who was forced into retirement in 2016, is the subject of Netflix’s ‘Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer’
The musician supported her boyfriend at his first game of the regular NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
This former Boston Bruins prospect is attending another NHL team's rookie camp.
Fans already knew that Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik would be vying for the mirrorball trophy this season... now, meet all the contestants
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state's government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil.
Rifai is entering the second year of a similar deal — a two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 — he signed in July 2023.
SYDNEY (AP) — Swimming Australia has fired coach Michael Palfrey over comments made at the Paris Olympics where he said he hoped a South Korean athlete would beat Australian swimmers.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman agreed Wednesday to a $151 million, six-year contract with the San Francisco Giants for 2025-30, giving up his chance to become a free agent after the season.
The top quarterback on this list won't surprise you. Patrick Mahomes has played in four of the last five Super Bowls. He's
Steeves spent three seasons with Notre Dame, from 2018-2021, before signing with Toronto as an undrafted forward.
Lorentz could provide some much-needed help at left wing if the player can impress.
Good answer, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke with CBS Mornings in a pre-taped interview he did while filming an NFL promotional commercial, and of course he was asked about dating Taylor Swift. When talking about being the "arm candy" of one of
A former Traitor, an ex-convict, two U.S. Olympians and Donna Martin herself are among those in pursuit of a freshly polished Mirrorball trophy. The full cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 was unveiled on Good Morning America on Wednesday, two weeks after Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik was named the new season’s first celebrity …
ATLANTA (AP) — Whit Merrifield got lucky. He wasn't seriously injured when a 95-mph fastball struck him on the head.
There are many truly phenomenal sports at the Paralympic Games in Paris, but few events might be more impressive than blind soccer. Blind soccer — also known as blind football — has existed since 1996 and is an adaptation of socce
Arne Slot could soon decide to promote a former Man United talent to Liverpool's first team after his brilliant performances.Early on in the new Liverpool head coach's reign at the club, Slot has not ...