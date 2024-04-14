Cleveland Monsters find man who saved little boy from errant hockey puck
A mother went viral on social media recently after posting a TikTok video about a man who possibly saved her son's life by blocking a flying puck at a Cleveland Monsters game.
A mother went viral on social media recently after posting a TikTok video about a man who possibly saved her son's life by blocking a flying puck at a Cleveland Monsters game.
The trio were spotted together in Florida during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge at the Grand Champions Polo Club
The royal was set to play a polo match in Palm Beach
The Duchess stepped out to support Prince Harry at a polo match and her look was one of her best of all time - read more
The Duke of Sussex took part in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Harry's charity, Sentebale, where he was joined by Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras
The fashion designer and her former soccer player husband worked out together over the weekend.
It's so gross to me that any grown man would even *want* to date a teenager.
The round four tee-times will appear here after the conclusion of round three.
Things got naughty fast The post ‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Returns to Crack Up Ryan Gosling in Alien Abduction Cold Open | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly was a bikini beauty on a sunsoaked Caribbean getaway with BBC Radio 2 host husband Vernon Kay
"Part of being young and queer and coming out and joining this community — entering into this space — is learning your history. ... Knowing just how much work it has taken to get us where we are today."
The singer helped Fallon learn the 'Rhythm Nation' countdown after catching him “messing up” the choreography
GM Bill Armstrong told the team it would relocate to Salt Lake City and the move would be official after the season finale, according to reports.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Florida for their annual Sentebale polo match and whilst I was there I caught up with Nacho Figueras. See details.
It's been a long week, and you deserve to laugh at some signs.
Michael Che was humbled by basketball star Caitlin Clark when she crashed Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment after the comedian made a sexist joke at her expense. “The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired and replaced with an apron,” Che said. Che then introduced the real …
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
UTICA, N.Y. — Rested bodies, but prepared minds, was the goal for the Canadian women's hockey team Friday. The Canadians stayed off the ice, but engaged in intensive boardroom chalk talks ahead of Saturday's world championship semifinal against Czechia, as well as a Sunday game they want to be for the gold medal. "You always have gold-medal day in mind," Canada's head coach Troy Ryan said. "It's always a juggling match between what's best for you today and tomorrow and how does it impact or pote
Princess Kate and the Earl of Wessex are just two of a list of royal family members who suffer with allergies. See the full list here and what they are allergic to.
The new mom showed off a series of outfits in preparation for her set in the California desert
Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper, has addressed the fan clamour for a spin-off starring Michael Keaton as an older Sheldon.