Cleveland native creates social media app celebrating HBCUs and their rich legacy
Kimberly Kisner, a distinguished alumna of the illustrious Clark Atlanta University, poured her heart and soul into the HBCU Social app.
Kimberly Kisner, a distinguished alumna of the illustrious Clark Atlanta University, poured her heart and soul into the HBCU Social app.
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
The former president does not like being called this one word.
Emily Ratajkowski was walking her dog in NYC while wearing a tank top and black trousers when a man shouted at her to "put on a shirt". Her response is iconic.
CHICAGO—NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo held court inside the United Center on Tuesday afternoon, his first Democratic convention since CNN showed him the door in 2021. Not seen with him: his brother Andrew Cuomo, once a party giant, now an outcast.But will the elder Cuomo ever return to the political ring, as he’s oft-rumored to do? And does Chris think he should even try?“I wish he would want to remove himself from that process, because of how ugly it is, how reductive it is,” the younger Cuomo told
Of course this is a thing.
Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that Lopez filed to end her marriage at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 20
Penny Lancaster shared a heartfelt update following her husband Rod Stewart's incredibly candid health admission. Get the details...
CNN host Van Jones was completely blown away by Barack and Michelle Obama’s speeches at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, saying he hadn’t realized he’d been living in a “spiritual desert” until they spoke.After the former first lady’s address in Chicago, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said her speech was “probably the most effective, powerful political speech I’ve ever heard.” Jones, who once served in the Obama administration, then upped the ante with praise that cast the event in quasi-re
The former first lady shaded Donald Trump's racist remarks about "Black jobs."
Barack Obama brought up the weirdness of Donald Trump’s obsession with crowd size in front of around 50,000 people in Chicago on Tuesday, ribbing the other former president in his speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention. “Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago. It’s been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losin
The comedian shares daughter Sascha Betty and sons Julian Kal and Shepherd Kellen with wife Jessica Seinfeld
JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, may have earned some side-eyed glances in Philadelphia on Monday after he asked workers at Pat’s King of Steaks why they didn’t serve Swiss cheese on their sandwiches.Vance, who was in Philadelphia campaigning, made the pilgrimage to the famous steak sandwich joint on Monday after a speech at a waste management facility. Pat’s, alongside its South Philly cross-street rival Geno’s Steaks, is one of the most famous steak sandwich shops in the Cit
Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but
After the pair confirmed the model’s due date was early August, Hailey Bieber appears to have hinted she has given birth to her first child with husband Justin Bieber.
The supermodel shared news of a new launch for her fragrance brand, Orebella - read more
One of the greatest pities of this election cycle is there is no Republican version of George Clooney, who urged Biden to withdraw from the presidency. Would any Republican have the courage to do the same to Trump?
Trump has often boasted of the "great relationship" he had with the British monarch.
At the Chicago convention, Democrats highlighted Trump's criminal record with a stylish dupe of the beloved crime procedural.
Former President Trump said late Monday that he would participate in a tele-town hall hosted by Fox News next month instead of a debate on the network, after the Harris campaign made clear the vice president would not participate. “Rather than the debate on September 4th, I have agreed to do a Tele-Town Hall, anchored…
Imagine trading in stuff you don't want anymore to get groceries. Talk about a budget-friendly swap. That's what Costco offers through its Trade-In program -- and you don't even have to be a Costco...