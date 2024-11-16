Cleveland Pizza Week!

Latest Stories
The One Fruit You Should Always Buy Frozen
I always have a bag in my freezer.
- allrecipes
I Asked 4 Chefs for Their Secret to Fluffy Pancakes, and They Said to Stop Doing This 1 Thing
Plus five more tricks for your loftiest, tastiest flapjacks yet.
- BuzzFeed
The Way You Crack An Egg Actually Reveals A Lot About Your Cooking Skills
If you crack eggs on the edge of a bowl, you might want to think twice.
- The Kitchn CA
My "French Onion Scalloped Potatoes" Will Disappear Before They Cool Off
It wins the award for coziest side dish.
- Delish
My Friends Beg Me To Host Friendsgiving Because I Make These 20 Things
These 20 recipes are the perfect way to earn the title of Friendsgiving Super-host.
- BuzzFeed
This Man Found A Moth-Infested "Accidental Terrarium" In His Pantry, And The Photos Are Going Viral For All The Unfortunate Reasons
If you think that chip clip is keeping your bag of trail mix safe from the creepy crawlies, think again.
- CNN
LeBron James puts timeline on potential NBA retirement, says he will not play ‘until the wheels fall off’
LeBron James found yet another way to make history on Wednesday night, setting the record for the oldest player to record three consecutive triple-doubles as the Los Angeles Lakers came from behind to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-123.
- Bon Appetit
53 Thanksgiving Recipes We Turn to Year After Year
Pull off a legendary Thanksgiving dinner with our best recipes for roast turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and more. No list of Thanksgiving food ideas would be complete without a pile of perfect, velvety mashed potatoes.
- Delish
60 Appetizer Recipes That’ll Get The Party Started This Fall
Apps make or break a party, in our opinion—lucky for you, we’ve got tons of seasonal options here. Check out our list of 60 fall appetizers for ideas.
- INSIDER
15 Thanksgiving sides you can make in a slow cooker
From stuffing to cranberry sauce and delicious dips, these Thanksgiving side dishes can be made in a slow cooker.
- The Kitchn CA
Why I’ll Never Boil Pasta According to the Box Instructions Ever Again
This trick will help your spaghetti reach new flavor heights.
- BuzzFeed
Millions Of People Are Invested In Steak Drama On TikTok Right Now, So Let's Go Down This Rabbit Hole While Learning How To Make Steak The ~Right~ Way
I did not see SteakTok coming.
- Simply Recipes
17 Thanksgiving Mains That Aren't a Whole Turkey
Don't want to cook a whole turkey? Turn to one of these 17 great alternatives for your Thanksgiving table.
- People
LeBron James Talks Retirement and Says He’s ‘Not Going to Be Playing Much Longer’
"I'm not going to be the guy disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor," the Lakers star told reporters
- The Canadian Press
Harden moves into a tie with Allen for 2nd on career made 3-pointers list behind Curry
HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden moved into a tie with Ray Allen for second place on the NBA’s career made 3-pointers list in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
- Yahoo Sports
Jazz beat Mavericks on John Collins' game-winning dunk, courtesy of statuesque defense by Luka Dončić
This wasn't the best effort by the Mavericks star.
- LA Times
LeBron James' mind is on 'dear friend' Gregg Popovich's health, not Lakers vs. Spurs
LeBron James says his thoughts are with 'my dear friend' San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who recently suffered a mild stroke, ahead of Lakers-Spurs NBA Cup game.
- The Canadian Press
Draymond Green and Stephen Curry lead balanced Warriors past Grizzlies 123-118
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists before a late ejection after two technical fouls in a 33-second span, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-118 on Friday night in a physical NBA Cup game.
- The Canadian Press
Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead Lakers past Spurs 120-115 to open NBA Cup title defense
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 40 points and 12 rebounds, LeBron James had 15 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers opened defense of their Emirates NBA Cup title with a 120-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.
- The Kitchn CA
Once I Started Making Pecan Pie Like This, I'll Never Do It Another Way
The only recipe you'll ever need.