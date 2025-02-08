Cleveland police investigating 10-year-old shot in the head
A 10-year-old boy was shot in the head Friday night on Cleveland's east side, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Police are investigating.
A 10-year-old boy was shot in the head Friday night on Cleveland's east side, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Police are investigating.
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a sports reporter who died while in New Orleans to cover Super Bowl 59.
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years.The sentence was handed out in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday to Colin Raymond Correia, who was initially acquitted in the killing of two people: Leanne MacFarlane and her partner, Jeffrey Todd Taylor — an acquittal that would later be appealed.The double homicide took place in Cranbrook, in B.C.'s Kootenay region, on May 29, 2010.Cranbrook RCMP responded to c
The president keeps repeating this spelling goof, and people are annoyed.
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
A chilling twist emerged Friday in the death of Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old TV reporter who traveled to cover the Super Bowl but mysteriously died in a hotel room. A “career criminal” with a history of drugging men was spotted entering and leaving Manzano’s room the morning of his death, police in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner said. They added she then used his credit card at “several” spots in town. Danette Colbert, 48, was arrested Thursday night, but only faces property crime charges “at t
Joseph Donohue, 65, was found fatally stabbed over the weekend
‘Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work,’ Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement
At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday for their son's killer, statements from the parents of Gabriel Magalhaes painted a brutal picture of their lives in the nearly two years since the 16-year-old was stabbed to death on a TTC subway platform.Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder after stabbing Magalhaes in the chest while the teenager was waiting for a subway train at Keele Station in March 2023. According to an agreed statement of facts, the stabbing was u
A Whitehorse man testified in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday that he would fall on hard times if he were to be evicted from his home because of alleged "drug activity.""We don't have nowhere to go," said Henry Johnson, a First Nations man who lives with one of his daughters who suffers from seizures."I want to see a change for the better, for everybody that's involved." The territory has been trying under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods ("SCAN") Act to temporarily evict people from a
Evelyn was 15 months old when she was last seen. Her remains were found several months later in a trash can
Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf
Brian Gallagher knows more than he can say about his daughter's killers and what they did to her while she was confined in a garage.On Thursday, Justice Mona Dovell sentenced Cheyann Peeteetuce, 31, and Summer Sky-Henry, 26, to seven years in prison for their roles in killing Megan Gallagher. Both were originally on trial for first-degree murder, but in January they entered surprise guilty pleas to manslaughter."This trial was supposed to be for first-degree murder and when hearing the things th
Jacob Hunter Manuel, 25, pleaded no contest to two counts of DUI manslaughter and one count of DUI with serious bodily injury
Christopher Stockton, 38, was convicted of the murder of Charlie Roberts in Darlington in January last year.
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle she had just just been riding in as a passenger. Police say the collision happened in Oshawa, near Taunton Road and Mary Street N., on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.According to a police news release, the woman had been riding in a vehicle when it came to a stop and she exited. She was then struck by the driver of the vehicle as they drove away. She was taken to a local hospi
The neighbour of a Toronto man whose family says was left unconscious after an interaction with police is speaking out. CBC's Dale Manucdoc spoke to Marlon Prosper about what happened.
Toronto police have charged a 50-year-old man with first-degree murder in a cold case homicide from 1998. Donna Oglive, 24, was found dead around 7 a.m. in a parking lot at 130 Carlton St. in March 1998, Toronto police said. She had been strangled, Det.-Sgt. Steve Smith said at a news conference on Friday.Oglive had a child and was four months pregnant when she was killed, police have said. She was from British Columbia and had only been in Toronto for five weeks. She was working as a sex worker
The agents worry that Trump darling Elon Musk and others may target them.
"There is perhaps only one circumstance in which it is acceptable to suggest to a loved one what I was about to suggest to my sister."