Cleveland police involved in standoff since 10 p.m.

A school in eastern P.E.I. is providing counselling and support this week after the loss of a teenager from the area. Tyson MacDonald's death and news of the first-degree murder charges laid against two young people as a result have hit the Island hard. That's especially the case in Montague, where he was a Grade 12 student."Our hearts are heavy with the news of Tyson's passing," an online post from Montague Regional High School said on Thursday. "This is a loss for our school family and our dee