Cleverly: Tories ‘need to get our act together’ amid threat of Labour tax rises

James Cleverly, the shadow home secretary, is pictured in Westminster on July 24 - Thomas Krych/Story Picture Agency

James Cleverly said the Conservative Party must get its “act together” and hold Labour to account amid the threat of potential tax rises.

The Tory leadership contender said his party needed to “protect the British people from this Government”.

His comments came after Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, said she thought “we will have to increase taxes in the Budget” in October after she claimed the Tories had left behind a £22 billion black hole in the public finances.

Labour pledged in its manifesto not to increase income tax, National Insurance or VAT and Ms Reeves has said she will stick to that pledge but it is unclear which other levies could now be targeted.

Mr Cleverly tweeted: “We said that Labour would raise taxes. Labour said they wouldn’t. We lost the election (our fault). Now Labour say they will raise taxes.

“[The Conservatives] need to get our act together, hold Labour to account and protect the British people from this government.”

