Cliburn Sessions partners with Chef Tim Love for Fort Worth Stockyards concert series

The Cliburn is coming to the Stockyards.

The world-renowned organization in Fort Worth that advances classical piano music has partnered with Chef Tim Love to bring its Cliburn Sessions series to Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall.

This year was the 10th anniversary of the Cliburn Series, and the first time the Cliburn has staged ticketed events in the historic Stockyards — known more being home to the world’s largest honky-tonk than a venue for classical music.

Cliburn Sessions are classical music presentations with top international stars performing in casual, intimate settings. Love owns Tannahill’s, which is in Mule Alley.

The 2024-25 Cliburn Sessions series will feature these artists. All shows are 8 p.m.:

Individual concert tickets are priced at $45 or $150 for a table of four. A full subscription is available for $160.

The Cliburn, established in 1962, holds the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition every four years for the world’s top young pianists ages 18 to 30. The next competition is May 21 to June 7.

Tannahill’s music hall can accommodate up to 1,000 people with a “small club feel but with the biggest musical acts from across the country,” according to its website.