Cliff divers return to Mexico's Acapulco after Hurricane Otis

Divers returned to the cliffs of Acapulco, Mexico, to make their high leaps into the waters on Dec. 16 months after Hurricane Otis devastated the region in October.
Ecologist Thomas Crowther is more or less the man that kicked off our climate conscious obsession for planting trees to offset carbon emissions. But now, the former chief scientific adviser for the United Nation's Trillion Trees Campaign has since about-faced, Wired reports, pleading with environmental leaders to bring their mass tree planting to a halt. […]
The Russian capital has been buried by unprecedented snowfall, causing chaos on roads and closing schools.
A ‘Super El Niño could be forming now, a new NOAA report says. Here’s what that could mean for South Carolina weather.
Video shows the “rambunctious” little siblings play.
When the borough of Saint-Léonard planted a ginkgo tree on Dino Delisi's lawn, he liked the distinctive, fan-shaped leaves and its bright yellow colour in the fall.But his early admiration for the tree is long gone.About five years ago, he noticed what looked like gumball-sized fruit growing on the branches and each season, the crop has increased.Turns out, the borough planted a female tree by mistake.In the fall, the seeds, which resemble yellow cherries, fall to the ground and the fleshy exter
Researchers identified the creatures by their “degenerated” color and “extremely long” beak, according to a study.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA telescope has captured the biggest solar flare in years, which temporarily knocked out radio communication on Earth. The sun spit out the huge flare on Thursday, resulting in two hours of radio interference in parts of the U.S. and other sunlit parts of the world. Scientists said it was the biggest flare since 2017. Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, said the government's Space Weather Prediction Center.
The small bear was spotted alone for several days, wildlife officials said.
When hurricane Larry made landfall in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2021, the powerful storm brought heavy rain and wind across the province — and millions of microplastic particles originating from the Atlantic Ocean, researchers from Dalhousie University have found. "So we have a saying … it's raining cats and dogs," Tony Walker, a professor in Dalhousie's school for resource and environmental studies, said in an interview. "But now it's raining cats and dogs and microplastics." Larry offered r
A groundbreaking encounter between scientists and a humpback whale named Twain could shape our first conversation with an intelligent alien race.
Always check your tree for unwanted guests.
Atlantic Canada faces a looming risk of localized flooding, with rain totals anticipated to soar up to 100mm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides crucial insights into this potential hazard.
A new “thermal battery” prototype in Fresno, California, could be the energy storage of the future. CNN’s Bill Weir reports.
It is hoped one of world's rarest turtles will now be nursed back to health after being washed up.
WEST END, N.C. (AP) — Jesse Wimberley burns the woods with neighbors. Using new tools to revive an old communal tradition, they set fire to wiregrasses and forest debris with a drip torch, corralling embers with leaf blowers. Wimberley, 65, gathers groups across eight North Carolina counties to starve future wildfires by lighting leaf litter ablaze. The burns clear space for longleaf pine, a tree species whose seeds won't sprout on undergrowth blocking bare soil. Since 2016, the fourth-generatio
A potent storm will track from the Gulf of Mexico into Florida and move north up the East Coast this weekend, bringing with it the chance of flooding rainfall and gusty winds for much of the eastern United States.
Tropical storm-like rain, wind to hit Florida this weekend
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday said he wants 3,000 condos and homes that are normally rented to Maui tourists converted to long-term housing for displaced wildfire survivors who are now living in hotels. Green said he’s prepared to use the “hammer” of post-fire emergency orders to make sure owners of short-term vacation rentals extend them to long-term units if enough spaces aren't converted voluntarily by mid-January. The vast majority don't have anywhere else to go given the extreme housing shortage on Maui.
With a warm pattern locked in for much of the country, we’re on the lookout for signs of traditional winter weather heading into the back stretch of December
A subway crash in China has left 102 commuters with broken bones after freezing temperatures affected braking systems, according to local reports.