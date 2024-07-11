Human remains found in suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge

Police have blocked access to the Clifton Suspension Bridge [BBC]

A manhunt has been launched after two suitcases containing human remains were found at the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Police were called after a man with a suitcase was seen acting suspiciously on the bridge just before midnight on Wednesday. When officers arrived less than ten minutes later the man had left, leaving the suitcase behind.

A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.

Avon and Somerset Police said their "immediate priority" was to locate the man and identify the human remains.

Initial inquiries established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi, the force said.

The taxi driver's vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping officers.

The roads on both sides of the bridge have been closed [BBC]

A report was made to police at 23:57 BST on Wednesday [BBC]

The roads around the bridge, as well as surrounding footpaths, remain closed while investigators examine the area. They are expected to be closed all day.

The police helicopter was tracked over the bridge on Wednesday night.

Police officers manning the Bristol side of the Suspension Bridge are turning pedestrians away from the scene.

The visitors centre has also been shut to allow the police investigation to continue.

Police are expected to issue further information this afternoon at a press conference.

[BBC]

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.

“Specialist officers are ready to provide them with any support they need.”

She added that a post-mortem examination would take place later on Thursday.

Carla Denyer, the new Green MP for Bristol Central, said she has been left "deeply disturbed" by the "horrifying" incident.

Speaking on X, she said: "Distressing events like this are unsettling for all of us who call Bristol home and are proud of our city."

She thanked police for their swift action, adding she was in touch with authorities.

An increased police presence around the area is currently in place [BBC]

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.