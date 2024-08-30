The Climate 100 List: Join our inaugural event celebrating the world’s leading environmentalists

Louise Boyle and Lauren MacDougall
·5 min read
(Our inspiring speakers include former British Prime Minister Theresa May; bestselling author John Vaillant; The Independent’s award-winning, chief international correspondent Bel Trew; and Wawa Gatheru, climate activist and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist.)
(Our inspiring speakers include former British Prime Minister Theresa May; bestselling author John Vaillant; The Independent’s award-winning, chief international correspondent Bel Trew; and Wawa Gatheru, climate activist and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist.)

Join us for The Independent’s first Climate 100 event, a landmark celebration to honor those committed to the fight against climate change.

The event will take place in New York City on September 25 to mark the launch of the Climate100 List, a roll call of leading climate activists, innovators, scientists, business leaders, creators, policymakers and entrepreneurs from around the world, selected by The Independent.

Taking place during Climate Week NYC, the event will be broadcast over Zoom, and you can attend online for free. Simply register here to reserve your place.

Our inspiring speakers include former British Prime Minister Theresa May; bestselling author John Vaillant; The Independent’s award-winning, chief international correspondent Bel Trew; and Wawa Gatheru, climate activist and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist.

The keynote address will be given by our preeminent speaker, Theresa May, the 76th prime minister of the United Kingdom and the second woman ever to hold the office. Her premiership marked the culmination of 21 years’ continuous service on the front bench.

The keynote address at the Climate 100 event will be given by our preeminent speaker, Theresa May, the 76th prime minister of the United Kingdom (Nick Gregan)
The keynote address at the Climate 100 event will be given by our preeminent speaker, Theresa May, the 76th prime minister of the United Kingdom (Nick Gregan)

During her time in Downing Street, May introduced legislation to end the UK’s contribution to global warming entirely – making the UK the first G7 country to legislate for net zero emissions. She also oversaw the publication of the Clean Growth Strategy and the decision to end unabated coal-fired electricity generation in the UK.

She served as the Member of Parliament for Maidenhead for more than 27 years, standing down earlier this year. She continues to undertake philanthropic and campaigning work around the world and was recently appointed to the House of Lords.

The Climate100 event will open with Wawa Gatheru, a powerful advocate for inclusive climate action who is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black women.

Her work challenges the traditional narratives that often depict marginalized communities as victims rather than leaders and problem solvers in the climate crisis.

First to speak will be Wawa Gatheru, a Kenyan-American environmental activist and powerful advocate for inclusive climate action.

Her work challenges the traditional narratives that often depict marginalized communities as victims, rather than leaders and problem-solvers in the climate crisis.

Wawa Gatheru, Kenyan-American environmental activist and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist (Wawa Gatheru)
Wawa Gatheru, Kenyan-American environmental activist and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist (Wawa Gatheru)

Growing up, Gatheru first became deeply aware of the climate crisis when her first-grade art teacher showed An Inconvenient Truth, the Oscar-winning climate documentary by former vice president Al Gore. As she got older, she came to recognize the disconnect between decision-makers on climate issues and those most affected — often people of color, and women.

In response, she founded Black Girl Environmentalist, the largest Black, youth-led climate organization in the U.S. The group supports Black girls, women, and gender expansive people interested in joining the climate movement and pursuing green careers.

Her numerous achievements include being the first Black person to receive the prestigious Rhodes, Truman, and Udall scholarships for her environmental work. She graduated from the University of Oxford in 2022 with an MSc in Nature, Society and Environmental Governance.

She is an inaugural member of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s National Environmental Youth Advisory Council and serves on boards of organizations including EarthJustice and Climate Power.

She has been recognized as one of Forbes 30 under 30; a Glamour College Woman of the Year; and featured on the cover of VOGUE alongside Billie Eilish.

Award-winning author John Vaillant whose latest work, Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World, was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in General Nonfiction (John Sinal)
Award-winning author John Vaillant whose latest work, Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World, was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in General Nonfiction (John Sinal)

Gatheru’s life goal is to help create a climate movement made in the image of all of us. As Climate 100’s opening speaker, she will share what it means to be an environmentalist now - and how we can make the tent of climate activism big enough for us all.

Next to speak will be award-winning author John Vaillant. Rather than relying on traditional activism, the writer, who is based in Vancouver, BC, uses both fiction and non-fiction to illuminate the often-overlooked consequences of human impact on the environment.

His bestselling books, The Golden Spruce and The Tiger, are testament to his ability to bring critical issues to light through masterful narrative.

Vaillant’s latest work, Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World was a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist in General Nonfiction. This powerful book recounts the catastrophic 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, Alberta – a devastating event that melted vehicles, incinerated neighborhoods, and displaced 88,000 people in just one day.

Through this harrowing tale, Vaillant provides a stark warning about the increasing frequency and intensity of wildfires in our rapidly warming world. With cinematic detail and profound insight, he explores the deep connections between the oil industry, climate change, and the new era of megafires.

Attendees will also hear from Bel Trew, The Independent’s award-winning chief international correspondent, photographer and documentary filmmaker.

Bel Trew, The Independent’s award-winning Chief International Correspondent (Bel Trew)
Bel Trew, The Independent’s award-winning Chief International Correspondent (Bel Trew)

Trew started a career in the Middle East at the start of Arab Spring in 2011, reporting on uprisings and wars from South Sudan to Yemen, from Israel/Palestine to Syria. She has since widened her scope to covering news events across the globe, including Europe, Pakistan and Ukraine, where she made her first feature-length documentary, The Body in the Woods.

Most recently she has crisscrossed the US for her new film ahead of the elections. Bel was named Foreign Reporter of the Year at the UK Press Awards and also won the Marie Colvin Award last year.

The focus of Bel’s work is on uncovering evidence of war crimes, the devastating impact of conflict on civilians, and so on bringing the very real human reality of war home to audiences thousands of kilometres away. Bel’s talk will focus on the impact of the planet getting hotter and drier and how this drives conflict – from fuelling recruitment for jihadi groups to gender-based violence.

How to join Climate 100

The event will be hosted on Zoom and starts at 2pm EST (11am PST or 7pm BST) on Wednesday 25 September. You need to book a place in order to access the stream.

Once registered, you can attend as little or as much of the event as you like. It is set to run until 5.30pm EST (2.30pm PST/10.30pm BST).

For more information and to book a place click here.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • August snow hits parts of Western Canada. Winter may be closer than you think

    Parts of Western Canada get hit with a late-summer snowfall, potentially adding up to 30 cm in the Rockies in Alberta

  • Storm tracker: National Hurricane Center watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic

    The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, according to its latest advisory.

  • Critics fear for wildlife as Site C reservoir fills in northeast B.C.

    Activists and residents in B.C.'s Peace region say they fear for wildlife and farms as the large Site C reservoir began filling up with water on Sunday.The massive Site C project will generate hydroelectricity from a reservoir that is 83 kilometres long, being one of three power-generating dams in the northeast B.C. region that draws from the Peace River. Site C has long been controversial, especially given the potential impact to nearby First Nations, but its construction was approved by then-p

  • Calgarians fail to meet water reduction targets for third consecutive day

    CALGARY — Calgarians missed the mark for the third day in a row in the latest round of water rationing, and officials say it appears many residents are ignoring the ban by continuing to water their lawns.

  • Thunderstorms head for southern Ontario, get the latest timing

    A strong front will move across Ontario Friday bringing the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest timing.

  • Watch plane struggle to land in typhoon

    Japan has urged nearly four million people to evacuate from the path of Typhoon Shanshan, a dangerous slow-moving storm that made landfall on Japan’s southernmost main island Kyushu on Thursday.

  • Newborn rattlesnakes at a Colorado 'mega den' are making their live debut

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A “mega den” of hundreds of rattlesnakes in Colorado is getting even bigger now that late summer is here and babies are being born.

  • Severe storm risk kicks off long weekend for parts of Ontario

    Risk of severe thunderstorms with a non-zero chance of a tornado are possible late Friday into Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Hot, hotter, hottest: How much will climate change warm your county?

    How much hotter will your county get? A USA TODAY analysis of data from the Climate Impact Lab has an answer.

  • Japan urges 4 million to evacuate as lumbering Typhoon Shanshan threatens south with up to a meter of rain

    Almost 4 million people in southern Japan were urged to evacuate as Typhoon Shanshan made landfall Thursday, leaving thousands of residents without power and lashing Kyushu island with hurricane-force winds, torrential rain and dangerous storm surges.

  • Prehistoric sea cow was eaten by a croc and a shark, newly discovered fossil reveals

    A fossil reveals how a now-extinct species of dugong was swimming in the sea about 15 million years ago when it was preyed upon by a crocodile and a tiger shark.

  • Dead fish blanket Greek tourist port after flooding

    Greek authorities have started collecting hundreds of thousands of dead fish that poured into a tourist port in the central city of Volos this week after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year. "It spans kilometers," city council member Stelios Limnios told Reuters. "It's not just along the coast, but also in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf," he said, referring to the area offshore Volos whose coast is lined with holiday homes.

  • Plans released for fireguard to protect Canmore, surrounding areas

    In collaboration with several communities in the Bow Valley, the mountain town of Canmore, Alta., is taking the lead on a project to construct a fireguard in the Bow Valley.Canmore released a plan this week for what it's calling the Bow Valley Community Fireguard, which would run from the east park gates to Dead Man's Flats.The Town says the plan was created with help from wildfire behaviour experts, disaster planners, forestry specialists and biologists.The goal is to slow the spread of future

  • Millions told to evacuate as typhoon batters Japan

    At least four people have died after the country was hit by one of its strongest typhoons in decades.

  • Orangutan briefly on loose outside outdoor habitat at Toronto Zoo

    An orangutan got a taste of freedom when it ventured outside a new outdoor habitat at the Toronto Zoo on Thursday, and the area is now closed to guests and media until further notice, the zoo says.In a news release, the zoo said Kembali, a male orangutan, managed to access an area just outside its new outdoor habitat on Thursday evening. No one was injured and staff captured the animal without incident, the facility says.Staff cleared guests from the area quickly and returned Kembali to the habi

  • Masses of dead fish blanket Greek tourist port after flooding

    STORY: :: Hundreds of thousands of dead fish blanket the port of a Greek tourist town:: They were swept in by receding flood waters and died upon contact with saltwater:: Volos, Greece:: August 28, 2024:: Stelios Limnios, Council member:: “It spans kilometers, and in fact, fishermen in the area say that it’s not just along the coast but in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf.”:: "The second potential issue is widespread pollution from pathogens that could develop, potentially harming marine mammals in the Pagasetic Gulf, such as dolphins and turtles. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage; we will have to see how things develop over the next few days. We are worried."The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odor reached nearby restaurants and hotels.The fish were swept into the Pagasetic Gulf by receding flood waters from Storm Daniel, dying immediately upon contact with the saltwater. That was after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year.About 40 tonnes of dead fish have been removed so far by local authorities. Local prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the matter. Greece has seen a rise in intense storms and flooding in recent years, which scientists say is a result of climate change.

  • Helsinki is building the world’s largest heat pump to keep its homes warm

    The heat pump will be part of a plant that will warm around 30,000 homes in Finland’s capital city.

  • A magnitude-5.2 quake hits the Greek island of Crete with no immediate reports of injuries, damage

    ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck off the southern Greek resort island of Crete on Wednesday, authorities said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

  • This SC community saved a 200-year-old oak tree from being cut down. Here’s how you can do the same

    This South Carolina community just saved a 200-year-old oak tree from being cut down because of construction. Here’s how you could do the same if necessary.

  • Hurricane Center is tracking an Atlantic disturbance. Tropical depression could form soon

    One tropical disturbance may see some slow development this weekend but has low chances of strengthening into a depression or storm over the next few days.