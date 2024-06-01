Eco-activist arrested after sticking poster over Monet painting in Paris

A climate activist was arrested on Saturday for sticking an adhesive poster on a Monet painting at the Musée d'Orsay in Paris to draw attention to global warming. The museum has not yet confirmed whether the artwork suffered damage in the stunt.

A video shared on social media showed a woman placing a large red sticker over most of the painting Coquelicots (Poppies) by French Impressionist Claude Monet.

The activist, a member of the environmental group Riposte Alimentaire (Food Response), said the poster showed what Monet's idyllic scene might look like in a climate-ravaged future.

"This nightmarish image awaits us if no alternative is put in place," she can be heard saying.

Monet's well-known painting, completed in 1873, shows people with umbrellas strolling in a blooming poppy field in the French countryside.

It was not protected by glass. The Musée d'Orsay did not immediately respond to a request for comment by French news agency AFP on the condition of the painting after the attack.

It was originally displayed at the first ever Impressionist exhibition of 1874, and currently features in the museum's blockbuster exhibition tracing the origins of the movement.

Riposte Alimentaire has claimed responsibility for several attacks on art in a bid to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Two of its members were arrested at the Musée d'Orsay in April on suspicion of preparing a protest there.

(with AFP)



