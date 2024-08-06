Climate Activists Paint Lionel Messi's Villa in Ibiza

Climate activists accessed Lionel Messi’s villa in Ibiza, Spain, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 6, and painted the external walls in red and black in protest.

Footage released by the climate activists group Futuro Vegetal shows the external walls of the footballer’s luxury villa covered in sprayed paint, and two activists holding a banner reading “Help the planet, eat the rich, abolish the police.”

Futuro Vegetal said that Messi’s house on the Spanish Island was “an illegal construction.”

According to El Diario, a company linked to Messi bought the house for 11 million euros while allegedly unlicensed construction work was being carried out on the property. Credit: Futuro Vegetal via Storyful