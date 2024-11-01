Climate Adaptation Center Inc. | Morning Blend

Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Basra, IraqIn a barren and shadeless area of Basra in Iraq...:: October 25, 2024... a group of environmental hobbyists and volunteers are attempting to fight the effects of rising temperatures and urbanizationthat have been the catalyst for desertification in the country.In recent years, Iraqi agriculture has suffered from a lack of rainfall linked to climate change.Less water is flowing through its two main rivers, the Tigris and the Euphrates, and decades of conflict has interfered with cultivation.Ali Qasim is founder of the Eternity Project, which is hoping to reverse that through afforestation. :: Ali Qasim, Eternity Project Campaign Founder"Basra was more affected than others by the phenomenon of global warming to the point that some weather forecasters call Basra, and this region including Basra, the mouth of the global oven as a result of the rise in temperatures. So this necessitated that we start the steps of reforestation from now. It cannot be delayed more than this as, with time passing, we may lose certain types of species, plants and even wild animals."In Basra, campaigners say mass pollution has meant they must use a forest system to prevent damage to new plantings.But that requires manpower, which Qasim found through reaching out to hobbyists on social media. Ali Mhana is a volunteer.:: Ali Mhana, Volunteer“We started with 1,100 saplings and God willing, we will continue with the remaining thousands in various places in the city that need this green barrier. We were able to supply water to this desert area, but the efforts were, frankly, great to supply and to sustain the water in these agricultural areas throughout the winter. This is so that next summer these plants have a solid form, so that they are capable of forming a green veil, a green barrier.“:: Mosul, IraqThe United Nations puts Iraq among the five most vulnerable countries to climate change globally.:: October 24, 2024Separately, the Iraqi prime minister and the ministry of agriculture, in collaboration with other entities in the Iraqi government, have launched various other afforestation campaigns across the country.