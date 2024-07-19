Climate change champions immortalised in art by pupils

Climate change champions and environmentalists have been immortalised in art by schoolchildren.

The Diocese of Norwich has worked with 12 schools to see "Eco Angel" sculptures displayed in 10 churches in Norfolk.

The characters range from Chris Packham and Ted Ellis to cartoon character Lisa Simpson - and a Womble.

The project has involved children creating the sculptures from recycled and natural materials, and is on show until 30 September.

Elliott, five, made a model of a red panda, using a pair of his sister's socks and tights [Shaun Whitmore/BBC]

Elliott, five, created a red panda, using a balloon for the head and cardboard for the nose of the endangered species.

"I used my sister's socks and filled them with cotton wool to make the feet," he said.

Asked if his sister knew he had taken items of her clothing, he said: "No, but they've grown out of her [she has outgrown them]; that's why we used them."

Lucy, 10, said she created her sculpture after seeing the impact on polar bears caused by melting Arctic ice [Shaun Whitmore/BBC]

Lucy, 10, said her school chose to dedicate its sculpture to the naturalist Gerald Durrell, author of My Family and Other Animals.

She said: "He grew up in Corfu; he worked with wildlife to help them not be endangered and he had a zoo where he helped keep animals alive.

"We wanted to do this because we need to spread awareness about how a lot of polar bears are dying because the ice is melting because global warming is making the ice melt.

"Sometimes you can see pictures of polar bears falling off the ice and it's really sad to see them do that."

The Reverend Natalie Rees says the project is proving "a lesson on caring for God's creation" [Shaun Whitmore/BBC]

The project has been organised by the Diocese of Norwich, working with churches and church sponsored schools in central Norfolk.

The Reverend Natalie Rees, the curate at St Michael's Church in Aylsham, said the project had helped tell the Christian story of God's creation.

"As Christians we are called to be stewards of all God's creation, not just humans but the natural world," she said.

"If we can do our little part we can sometimes feel as though it's all too big and too overwhelming, but this shows you can do your little part."

The Eco Angel at All Saint's Church in Horstead, is the only living statue made of willow, representing Norfolk naturalist and broadcaster Ted Ellis, who was a regular on BBC Look East [Diocese of Norwich]

