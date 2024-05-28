'Climate change means I don’t have a village anymore'

Conor Spackman, Chris Morrison and Denise O’Connor - BBC Spotlight
·3 min read
Sireli McGoon moved to Northern Ireland from Fiji
Sireli McGoon says his home village has been lost as a result of climate change [BBC]

Sireli McGoon has been living in Bangor for 30 years. He’s settled in Northern Ireland, a stalwart of the city’s rugby club.

But the plan was always to retire to the coastal village of Togoru in Fiji where he grew up.

That has been thwarted.

Climate change is causing coastal erosion and the village is vanishing into the depths of the Pacific.

“Ideally I would love to be back in the village in Fiji – retired. Living the dream," he said.

“The rise of sea level - everything is washed away now, nothing grows in the village.”

On visits home to his mother Lavenia McGoon, Sireli has tried his best to help.

“I’ve gone as far as buying tyres and placing them along the beach, and trying to tie them together," he said.

“Unfortunately, none of those things has worked because the ocean just kept breaking them down.

“It would just smash everything that’s in its path and then we’ll be back to square one again.”

Climate change has affected Northern Ireland too, as Donal Mullan, a Queen's University Belfast climatologist, explained.

He told BBC Spotlight that over a 30-year period, it has been about 60mm per year wetter, a rise of about 6%.

He added: “More important than the amount of rainfall is the intensity.

“What we’re seeing is that overall there are less days of rainfall per year but when it does rain, you get more vigorous rain.

“There are more intense downpours, more floods, more widespread flooding.

“The projections are pretty much an intensified version of what we’re seeing now.”

Flooded streets in Newry in October 2023
Flooding caused major disruption in Newry in October 2023 [Pacemaker]

One in 33 properties across Northern Ireland is vulnerable to river or coastal flooding, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

Spotlight has visited some of the flooding hotspots including Downpatrick and Newry which were badly hit last autumn.

Having analysed what went wrong in both places, chartered engineer Karen McShane said that in her view both places may require a potentially expensive engineering solution.

She added that storm events previously considered likely to occur once every 100 years are now happening more regularly.

Chartered engineer Karen McShane says the solution to flooding in some areas could be expensive
Chartered engineer Karen McShane [BBC]

“In the last 10 years we’ve had several of those events and what we’re finding is that those one in 100 year events no longer are the design level that we need to be looking at," she said.

“With climate change, we’re having to design for a higher level than that.”

The Department for Infrastructure said it plans new flood defences along Newry River and a preferred option will be identified before the end of this summer.

It said it is also carrying out a study in Downpatrick which will identify any feasible solutions.

The department added that not all flooding can be prevented.

Last year, press agency AFP spoke to Lavenia McGoon, who is still in Togoru.

She said: “Relocation to me at this age – it’s a bit too sickening.

“I love this place. It’s beautiful. But with me, to tell you the truth, the only thing I am telling my grandchildren: school hard, achieve your goals, aim for overseas.”

Ms McGoon said over the last 20 to 30 years the village had lost 55 metres of land.

Having witnessed the present day reality of a changing climate, Sireli has a message for people in his adopted home.

“All I have is my voice to tell people – please be aware of climate change. It’s a real thing.

“I’ve lost my village but if I can help save a little bit of my new home, which is Northern Ireland, then why not.”

Spotlight Climate: Today And Tomorrow is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer and on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22.40 on Tuesday 28 May.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Cattle rustling comes to Quebec as police investigate suspected theft of entire herd

    MONTREAL — Jonathan Fortin woke up Friday morning to check on his herd of Black Angus cattle, only to find his field was empty.

  • Bear Kept in Tiny Indoor Cage Sees the Outdoors for the First Time in 20 Years During His Rescue

    Chinh the moon bear is now focused on relaxation and rehabilitation at FOUR PAWS' sanctuary in Vietnam

  • Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack

    A 15-year-old boy continued to recover Monday five days after he was attacked by black bear in cabin in Arizona with officials crediting quick thinking of family.

  • As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north

    It was 15 years ago that Ontario student Justin Wood started feeling sick. A keen soccer player, snowboarder and mountain biker, Wood said he didn't know the cause but he had to "back off from playing sports and back off from academics." It got worse. "I got really, really sick, and I couldn't really do anything, I couldn't work, I couldn't really function or sort of be part of society. And it took me probably about four or five years to get any sort of diagnosis." When it came, the diagnosis wa

  • SEPAQ wants visitors to be aware of health risks linked to campfires

    When he was a park director in the early 2000s, Martin Soucy remembers introducing measures to reduce noise pollution and improve cohabitation between campers.Now, as the CEO of the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ) — one of the largest outdoor organizations in Canada managing 26 provincial parks and 7,500 campsites — Soucy says campfires have become a sensitive issue.In the summer of 2023, extensive air quality sampling in a busy section of Mont-Tremblant provincial park

  • Severe storms move through parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec

    People across eastern Ontario and southwestern Quebec are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue through Monday afternoon and evening. Check back regularly for updates.

  • 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

    Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...

  • Multi-day storm chance builds in Ontario

    As a Colorado Low pushes into southern Ontario it will bring with it some severe thunderstorms with large hail. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives more details.

  • Deadly Bomb Strikes, Murdered Keepers and Lion Attack at Ukraine Zoo Targeted by Putin

    HandoutDodging Russian bullets and bombs, zookeepers and volunteers—who were risking their lives to save big cats, bears, apes and thousands of other creatures at a besieged Ukrainian zoo—captured hearts worldwide. The Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv had been shelled relentlessly since the conflict began on Feb. 24, 2022. Throughout it all, a handful of fearless park staff stayed to care for the animals caught in the crossfire.The compelling new documentary Checkpoint Zoo chronicles the extraordinary

  • At least 15 dead after severe weather carves path of ruin across multiple states in the South

    VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter in a restroom during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.

  • Hairs from Alberta grizzly bears offer insight into survival of species

    At secluded sites across Alberta this summer, grizzly bears — enticed by the perfume of fresh berries, molasses, rancid fish or cow's blood — will wander into corrals hemmed with barbed wire.Known as hair-snag sites, the scent lures are part of a new, long-term study monitoring the health of grizzly bears in the province.The traps are designed to capture hair from each passing bear, helping conservationists better track Alberta's fragile populations of the giant, solitary predators.At each site,

  • Australian scientists discover ancient 'echidnapus'

    The species is believed to be related to the platypus and echidna, which are the only living monotremes.

  • Zoo welcomes Arctic fox cubs for first time

    The cubs emerged from an underground burrow within the zoo.

  • Portugal Is At War With Itself Over ‘White Gold’

    European leaders want to transform this forgotten farming region into the continent's largest lithium mining operation — and locals are fighting back.

  • Heat pumps to be trialled in council homes

    The project could cut bills for residents and inform how homes across the city are heated in future.

  • Thousands of Americans without power due to severe weather

    A storm front has headed north-east after at least 23 people died in tornadoes and high winds across four states.

  • Final May days see plenty of rain and storm risks in southern Ontario

    Soak up the sun and warmth on Sunday, southern Ontario, as rain and a chance of thunderstorms will return in the not-so-distant future.

  • Lobby group says emissions cap could cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment

    CALGARY — A new report commissioned by an industry lobby group on the federal government's proposed emissions cap stirred up strong reactions from both oil and gas supporters and environmental groups on Monday.

  • Bangladesh evacuates hundreds of thousands as a severe cyclone approaches from the Bay of Bengal

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Bangladesh evacuated nearly 800,000 people from vulnerable areas on Sunday as the country and neighboring India awaited the arrival of a severe cyclone that has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to cross Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal coasts around midnight Sunday. The India Meteorological Department said it is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), with gusts up to 135 kph (85 mph) hitting West Bengal’s Sagar Isla

  • Nova Scotia residents still awaiting promised aid 10 months after devastating floods

    In Nova Scotia, ten months after devastating flooding, residents are still awaiting promised aid as they struggle with uninsured repair costs. The flooding claimed the lives of four people, including two children and a teen, while hundreds of homes suffered severe damage. Many residents continue to face bureaucratic challenges in the recovery process. Heidi Petracek reports.