Climate change worsened deadly floods in African regions, scientists say

Devastating rains that triggered floods in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan in recent months – killing hundreds of people and displacing millions – were worsened by human-caused climate change, a team of international scientists announced Wednesday.

Global warming made the seasonal downpours this year about 5-20 percent more intense across the Niger and Lake Chad basins, said World Weather Attribution (WWA), a group of scientists studying the link between climate change and extreme weather.

In a study published Wednesday, it also said such intense rainfall could occur annually if warming continues.

"Spells of heavy summer rainfall have become the new normal in Sudan, Nigeria, Niger, Cameroon and Chad," said Izidine Pinto, one of the study's authors and a researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute.

"These results are incredibly concerning," he said, warning that "with every fraction of a degree of warming, the risk of extreme floods will keep increasing."

He called for the UN's Cop29 climate summit to "accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels" when it meets in Azerbaijan next month.

Deadly floods in Sudan displace thousands, hinder aid delivery

(with newswires)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Kenya and Tanzania face 'humanitarian crisis' amid disastrous floods

Chad appeals for aid as dozens killed in floods linked to climate change

Floods leave 10 million children out of school in west and central Africa