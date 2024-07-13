Climate impact on French prisons leaves inmates serving 'double sentence'

Inmates in French prisons are especially exposed to climate change and other environmental threats, according to a new report that analysed the risks in nearly 200 penal institutions across France.

Dangers such as extreme heat, flooding and pollution constitute a "double sentence" for prisoners in France, says the environmental NGO Notre Affaire à Tous ("Everyone's Business").

A report released this week warns that all of France's 188 prisons, detention centres and other penal institutions are at risk from heat waves.

Extreme temperatures are made more dangerous by overcrowding and ageing facilities in disrepair.

In one prison in the southern city of Nîmes, cells have been found to reach 39°C in summer, the report said.

Meanwhile many outdoor exercise yards are made "entirely of concrete, with no trees, and sometimes without shade or access to a working water source", it highlights, making them little relief in hot weather.

Floods, storms, pollution

Half of all institutions are located in areas at moderate to high risk of clay shrinkage and swelling, a phenomenon that affects soils when rainfall is low.

It can cause buildings' walls to crack, window joints to buckle and pipes to rupture, the report says, further harming living conditions.

Meanwhile almost one in three prisons are at risk of storms and cyclones, and nearly one in four are in potential flood zones.



