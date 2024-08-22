Climate Protesters Lock Themselves to Strollers 'Outside Citigroup CEO's Apartment Building'

Climate protesters chained themselves to strollers outside an apartment complex described as where the home of Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is located in New York City on Wednesday, August 21.

This footage by Alice Hu shows a group of protesters at the apartment building. Three of the protesters are seen locked to strollers.

The protesters can be heard chanting: “Jane, Jane, you can’t hide, we charge you with ecocide!”

A separate video posted to social media on this date showed that one of the protesters on the scene had been arrested.

Storyful has not independently verified that Fraser’s apartment is in the building; however, the same location has been reported as her address (see Location field). Credit: Alice Hu via Storyful

