Climate, trade top the agenda as Macron visits Argentina ahead of G20 summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, welcomes Argentina's President Javier Milei at the Elysee Palace, ahead opening ceremony, at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Friday, 26 July, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due in Argentina to meet with President Javier Milei – an admirer of Donald Trump – in the hope of ‘reeling him back in’ to the international fold on the eve of a G20 summit in Brazil.

President Macron is scheduled to arrive in Argentina this Saturday for an meeting with President Javier Milei, known for his ultraliberal policies and admiration for US president-elect Donald Trump.

This diplomatic visit aims to reintegrate Milei into the international consensus on crucial global issues, especially with a G20 summit approaching in Brazil.

Macron is due to arrive in Buenos Aires this evening, where he will dine privately with President Milei before conducting a more formal meeting on Sunday.

This visit is particularly significant as it occurs right after Milei’s meeting with Trump in his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The two leaders share a worldview focused on drastic reductions in public spending and a reluctance to engage with major international climate agreements and targets.

G20 priorities

Given the current political climate, Macron seeks to bridge the divide between their differing views, particularly regarding environmental policies.

The French President aims to encourage Argentina's continued participation in the international framework of cooperation that the G20 represents, with discussions focusing on connecting Milei with the G20’s critical priorities, given that the summit is set for Monday and Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

French farmers plan fresh protests as Mercosur trade deal looms

EU leaders chart independent future as Trump takes White House

Donald Trump retakes US presidency in stunning comeback